Limited Edition Ducati Panigale V4 Anniversario 916 Announced

Only 500 individually numbered Panigale V4 anniversary bikes will be built, and the special edition model will be unveiled on July 12 at the Laguna Seca World Superbike round.

Only 500 special edition Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 motorcycles will be built

Highlights

  • The Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 will be unveiled on July 12
  • The special edition bike is a tribute to the original Ducati 916
  • The 1994 Ducati 916 is considered one of the most beautiful bikes ever

Ducati will celebrate the twenty-fifth anniversary of the Ducati 916 with a limited-edition Panigale V4. The Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916, as it's going to be called, will be unveiled for the first time on July 12 during this weekend's American round of the World Superbike championship at Laguna Seca in California. Only 500 individually numbered, special edition Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 bikes will be built. Aruba Racing Ducati team riders Alvaro Bautista and Chaz Davies will compete on bikes at this weekend's race on bikes with special livery inspired by the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916. Four times world champion Carl Fogarty will attend this weekend's World Superbike round, and the unveiling of the Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916.

Only 500 Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 bikes will be built

Ducati Panigale V4

21.87 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Ducati Panigale V4

The Ducati 916 was a special bike, a full-faired sportbike manufactured by Ducati from 1994 to 1998. The 916 featured a 916 cc, fuel-injected, 90-degree v-twin engine in a trellis frame with a single-sided swingarm and upside down forks. The engine put out 114 bhp at 9,000 rpm and peak torque of 90 Nm at 6,900 rpm, and the Ducati 916 had a top speed of 259 kmph. Designed by legendary motorcycle designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 is still considered as one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever. Ducati won four World Championships with the 916 in 1994,'95 and '96, and again in 1998, with Carl Fogarty winning three of those titles and the fourth one by Troy Corser. Ducati won the Manufacturer's Championship in those years.

Designed by legendary designer Massimo Tamburini, the Ducati 916 is considered one of the most beautiful motorcycles ever

When it arrived in 1994, the Ducati 916 not only set new standards of performance, handling and braking, but also of a design which was instantly recognisable as stylish and beautiful. The year 1994 was truly the year of the Ducati 916 as it received accolades from many magazines of the time with "Bike of the Year" titles. In fact, Ducati sold out its entire first year's production in the US even before the bike had been launched and available on sale.

