Limited Edition Datsun GO Flash Goes On Sale In South Africa

Adding some freshness to the entry-level hatchback, Japanese brand Datsun has launched the GO 'Flash' Limited Edition models in South Africa sporting cosmetic upgrades and new features. The Datsun GO Flash edition is priced at 135,900 South African rand (around ₹ 7.25 lakh), and is priced at a premium of 3,000 South African rand (around ₹ 16,000) over the standard version of the GO hatchback in the country. The Datsun GO is manufactured in India and exported to South Africa, along with its three-row sibling - Datsun GO+.

Exterior upgrades on the Datsun GO Flash limited edition include a bespoke hood, roof and body graphics, as well as a silver finished exhaust tip. The car also comes with customised mud flaps, and is offered in two colour options - white and grey. Meanwhile, interior upgrades include a music system with Bluetooth, AUX and USB connectivity options, which replaces the Mobile Docking Station availalbe on the standard model. The interior also gets silver accents and a parcel shelf in the boot on the limited edition version.

(The Datsun Go facelift was recently unveiled in Indonesia)

Power on the Datsun GO Flash continues to come from the same 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine tuned to produce 67 bhp at 5000 rpm and 104 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The motor is paired to a 5-speed transmission as standard.

The Datsun GO Flash is only on sale in South Africa for now. Datsun India, on other hand, does retail the recently launched Remix edition of the redi-GO hatchback with cosmetic tweaks.That being said, the 2018 Datsun GO facelift was revealed in Indonesia a few days ago with the model getting design changes and features on the updated model. The Datsun GO facelift is expected to make its way to India and South Africa as well, either by the end of this year or in 2019.

