Liion GP Electric Superbike Unveiled

The Liion GP has been developed in just nine months by a group of students from the University of Twente in the Netherlands.

The Liion GP has been made by a group of students in just nine months

  • University of Twente students have developed the electric superbike
  • The Liion GP will participate in the MotoE races
  • The Electric Superbike Twente team developed the bike in nine months

The first electric racing team of the Netherlands-based University of Twente, revealed the team's brand new electric superbike called the Liion GP. The team, called the Electric Superbike Twente, is completely designed and produced by the students' team. The Liion GP demonstrates how fast electric transportation can be. Fifteen students produced the designs, tested parts, and built the complete motorcycle in just nine months, resulting in the Liion GP. Now, extensive tests will be conducted over the next few weeks in preparation for the MotoE competition in England and the Netherlands.

liion gp electric superbike

The Liion GP was developed in just nine months by a group of students from the University of Twente in the Netherlands

"We took the required air cooling and ergonomics into consideration. We also wanted to create a motorcycle that would appeal to motorcycle fans. I think we have succeeded in coming up with a great design," said Bram Norp, responsible for the design.

"It's amazing how much the team has achieved in such a short time! It feels great to show the world what is possible with increase when we take part in the races this summer," said Team Manager Tim Veldhuis.

A technical highlight of the Liion GP is the integrated design of electric motor as a stressed member of the frame. This allows space saving, making the frame stiffer, and allowed more battery capacity to be added. The frame, battery pack, electronics, as well as the fairing were entirely developed at the university. The first race will be held in the UK on July 8 and the Liion GP is expected to race around the track at speeds of over 250 kmph.

