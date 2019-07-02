Li-ions Elektrik Solutions, a Gurugram based electric vehicle manufacturer, has launched its new electric scooter called the Spock at a price of ₹ 65,000. The Spock is powered by a 2.9 kWh lithium-ion battery which is swappable and BLDC hub motor with a peak power of 2.1 kW that pumps out maximum torque of 230 Nm. The top speed of the scooter is 45 kmph and the company says that it a range of 130 kilometres in economy mode and 100 kilometres in power mode. The Li-Ions Elektrik Spock also gets GPS and a USB port for charging mobile devices. The battery can be fully charged in 3 hours and will have a life span of 1200 charge cycles.

(Seen here are BS Nagaraju, CEO, Big Basket and Capt. Gurvinder Singh, Director, Li-Ions Elektrik Solutions, with the newly launched Spock electric scooter)

Speaking on the launch, Capt. Gurvinder Singh, Director, Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Pvt Ltd., said, "Green mobility solutions are the need of the hour. We, at Li-ions Elektrik, are at the forefront of driving electric innovations that will impact environmental and economic sustainability in our communities and nation. With the introduction of these new Electric 2-Wheelers, we aim to empower and encourage people towards an environment-friendly country."

The company has designed the Spock in India ground up. Other features of the Spock include 12-inch wheels with tubeless tyres, factory fitted rear cargo box, hydraulic suspension and so on. The prices of the Spock will range from ₹ 65,000 and go up to ₹ 99,000 (On-road, Delhi) and the company says that it has received full pre-bookings even before the prices were announced.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.