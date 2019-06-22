Lexus's Safety System+ To Be Standard In All Cars In The US From 2020

Collisions that result in injury can often be caused by a delay in a driver's recognition of the situation and his or her ability to react accordingly. In a move to help prevent such accidents before they happen, the Lexus Safety System+ will be a standard feature in all US Lexus vehicles starting with the 2020 model year. Designed to help protect drivers, passengers and pedestrians, the Lexus Safety System+ is an integrated suite of four advanced active safety packages anchored by automated pre-collision warning and braking.

David Christ, group vice president and general manager, Lexus Division said, "We are working toward preventing crashes before they happen. That's why we have developed some of the most advanced safety features on the road today, and now those systems will be standard equipment on every model we sell."

The Safety System+ will come with Pre-Collison System with Pedestrian Detection, a system which is engineered to help detect a preceding vehicle or a pedestrian in front of the Lexus under certain conditions. Should the system detect a pedestrian or a potential frontal collision, it's designed to activate an audible and visual alert while automatically preparing Brake Assist for increased braking response. If the driver does not brake in time, the system is designed to automatically begin braking before impact and, in some cases, can even bring the vehicle to a stop.

There will also be Lane departure alert which will utilise a high-resolution camera to monitor visible lane markings and determine the vehicle's position within a lane. If an inadvertent lane departure or potential departure due to swaying is detected at speeds above 51 kmph, the system attempts to alert the driver with audio and visual warnings and steering wheel vibrations. Then there are the Intelligent High Beams which provide added visibility for the Lexus driver as well as other motorists, Intelligent High Beams offer added illumination to help keep the driver focused on the road. When the road ahead is clear, the system defaults to high-beam mode, then temporarily switches to low beams when it detects the headlamps or taillamps of vehicles ahead.

And finally there's the dynamic radar cruise control which uses radar and camera technology to help maintain a preset speed and following distance from the vehicle ahead. If driving at highway speeds and the road ahead clears, the vehicle returns to its preset speed.

