Lexus UX Crossover Teased Ahead Of Geneva Motor Show Debut

Lexus has recently released a new teaser video for its upcoming UX crossover that is all set to make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show, in March 2018. The Toyota-owned premium car brand will be showcasing the production guise of the new Lexus UX 250h hybrid model and it will most likely be in its top-end F-Sport version. The teaser video gives us a glimpse of the rear portion of the car which comes with the, now quite popular, wide single unit LED taillamp. The new Lexus UX will make its public debut on March 6, 2018.

We first saw the Lexus UX in its concept form at the 2016 Paris Motor Show and while we have to see the crossover first, it looks like the production model could retain some of the styling cues of the concept, just a little less dramatic. The bold edge and character lines are likely to be replaced by smooth flowing design and subtle lines, which is evident from the silhouette of the UX's rear. The highlight, of course, is the new LED taillamp which looks decent here but we'll save our reservations until we see the actual car.

Lexus UX Concept was showcased at the Paris Motor Show 2016

Lexus hasn't revealed any other design elements in the teaser, but compared to the concept model, we expect to see similar-looking LED headlamps, Lexus' signature spindle grille, and an aggressive front bumper with angular air intakes. The Lexus UX crossover will also come with some flared wheel arches with a set of stylish wheels and beefy tyres. Similarly, we'll also get to see a well-appointed cabin with premium interior and a nicely laid out dashboard.

Powertrain options are still unknown and will only be revealed at the launch but it is said that Lexus will unveil at least three trim option of the car, namely UX 200, UX 250 and UX 250h. More technical details and other specification of the car will be revealed at the global unveiling on March 6. The car will initially go on sale in the US market, rivalling the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA, Audi Q3 and BMW X1, however, considering the growing interest for compact luxury crossovers in India, Lexus might consider bringing it to India. If at all the car is launched here, it will be positioned under its most recent offering the NX 300h.

