Lexus UX 300e Is The Company's First Electric Car

The Lexus UX 300e will be launched in China first and in Europe later in 2020

Lexus has introduced its very first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the UX 300e, at the 2019 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. We know Lexus for its prowess in vehicle electrification technology and since 2005, with the RX 400h, and now with the UX 300e, builds on that. As the first production model under the Lexus Electrified banner, the all-electric UX 300e comes with a high-output motor. There are also high-capacity batteries, located directly beneath the cabin floor, secure a low centre of gravity and allow a driving range of around 402 km.

The Lexus UX 300e punches out 201 bhp and there's 300 Nm of torque on offer. The Lexus UX 300e looks no different than the UX but in this case it is all-electric. The company is already saying that the UX 300e has one of the quietest cabins in its class. Engineers also addressed the sound generated when the vehicle is driven. Active Sound Control (ASC) transmits natural, ambient sounds to communicate the driving conditions to the driver and passengers.

The Lexus UX 300e can travel for 402 km on a single charge

The Drive Mode Select function allows the driver to manage smooth acceleration and deceleration according the driving situation. They can feel the powerful acceleration and instant torque delivery of the EV powertrain as they press the throttle pedal and use the paddle shifts in a manner similar to engine braking, through four levels of deceleration regeneration - all the while experiencing a natural on-road feel.

The Lexus UX 300e punches out 201 bhp and there's 300 Nm of torque on offer.

The vehicle's low centre of gravity provides good performance, thanks to both the motor and battery being located beneath the vehicle body, and optimum front/rear weight distribution. The GA-C platform is enhanced with additional bracing and optimisation of shock absorber damping force. The batteries are equipped with a temperature management system that operates at low and high ambient temperatures.

The Lexus UX 300e's motor and battery is located beneath the vehicle body

The UX 300e will be available with the latest in connected car technology. By linking to a smartphone using the LexusLink app, drivers can check battery charge and driving range. Charging controls are included, such as a timer which indicates when a full charge will be reached, and a charging schedule according to when the vehicle is next expected to be driven or when energy prices are low. The app also allows the owner to remotely control the climate of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.