New Cars and Bikes in India

Lexus UX 300e Is The Company's First Electric Car

As the first production model under the Lexus Electrified banner, the all-electric UX 300e comes with a high-output motor. There are also high-capacity batteries, located directly beneath the cabin floor, secure a low centre of gravity and allow a driving range of around 402 km.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The Lexus UX 300e will be launched in China first and in Europe later in 2020

Lexus has introduced its very first battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the UX 300e, at the 2019 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. We know Lexus for its prowess in vehicle electrification technology and since 2005, with the RX 400h, and now with the UX 300e, builds on that. As the first production model under the Lexus Electrified banner, the all-electric UX 300e comes with a high-output motor. There are also high-capacity batteries, located directly beneath the cabin floor, secure a low centre of gravity and allow a driving range of around 402 km.

The Lexus UX 300e punches out 201 bhp and there's 300 Nm of torque on offer. The Lexus UX 300e looks no different than the UX but in this case it is all-electric. The company is already saying that the UX 300e has one of the quietest cabins in its class. Engineers also addressed the sound generated when the vehicle is driven. Active Sound Control (ASC) transmits natural, ambient sounds to communicate the driving conditions to the driver and passengers.

Lexus

Lexus Cars

LX

ES

RX

NX

RC F

LS

h7al60p

The Lexus UX 300e can travel for 402 km on a single charge

The Drive Mode Select function allows the driver to manage smooth acceleration and deceleration according the driving situation. They can feel the powerful acceleration and instant torque delivery of the EV powertrain as they press the throttle pedal and use the paddle shifts in a manner similar to engine braking, through four levels of deceleration regeneration - all the while experiencing a natural on-road feel.

hjpdp3ug

The Lexus UX 300e punches out 201 bhp and there's 300 Nm of torque on offer. 

The vehicle's low centre of gravity provides good performance, thanks to both the motor and battery being located beneath the vehicle body, and optimum front/rear weight distribution. The GA-C platform is enhanced with additional bracing and optimisation of shock absorber damping force. The batteries are equipped with a temperature management system that operates at low and high ambient temperatures.

3gbc5178

The Lexus UX 300e's motor and battery is located beneath the vehicle body

0 Comments

The UX 300e will be available with the latest in connected car technology. By linking to a smartphone using the LexusLink app, drivers can check battery charge and driving range. Charging controls are included, such as a timer which indicates when a full charge will be reached, and a charging schedule according to when the vehicle is next expected to be driven or when energy prices are low. The app also allows the owner to remotely control the climate of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Lexus LX with Immediate Rivals

Lexus LX
Lexus
LX

Popular Lexus Cars

Lexus LX
Lexus LX
₹ 2.72 - 2.72 Crore *
Lexus ES
Lexus ES
₹ 69.13 Lakh *
Lexus RX
Lexus RX
₹ 1.17 - 1.53 Crore *
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
₹ 64.88 - 67.72 Lakh *
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
₹ 2.34 Crore *
Lexus LS
Lexus LS
₹ 2.13 - 2.26 Crore *
View More
Offer
x
Renault Offers Cash Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The Captur SUV
Renault Offers Cash Discounts Of Rs. 3 Lakh On The Captur SUV
Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Teased; Launch In January 2020
Tata Altroz Premium Hatchback Teased; Launch In January 2020
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Honda Activa Top-Selling Two-Wheeler In October 2019
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities