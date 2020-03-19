Lexus Unveils The World’s First Tattooed Car

Getting oneself inked might be probably a goal met; but getting a tattoo for a car, well that's the first time we have heard it. Lexus unveiled the world's first tattooed car. It is the UX compact SUV that faces the needle and this is a strictly one-of-a-kind interpretation which has been designed and created by London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe.

Using a pure white car as her canvas and a Dremel drill tool in place of a fine tattooing needle, Claudia produced a sweeping design featuring koi carp along the entire length of the vehicle. The koi is a motif familiar from traditional Japanese art, representing qualities of good fortune and perseverance.

The tattoo features a koi carp along the entire length of the vehicle

Claudia used the Dremel tool to drill away the surface paint and expose the metal underneath to create the complex pattern, and then applied five litres of high-quality car paint by hand to bring out the details. As a finishing touch, she used gold leaf to create highlights and give the design a stronger 3D effect, before the whole vehicle was given a protective lacquer coating so that it can be driven on the road.

The tattoo has been designed and created by London tattoo artist Claudia De Sabe

The process took six months to complete from the initial drawings, with the tattooing accomplished over five eight-hour days of work. The tattooed UX doesn't have a price tag, but it's estimated the bespoke work would cost upwards of £120,000 ( ₹ 1 crore approximately)

The project stands as a tribute to the takumi craftsmanship that is applied to every Lexus, witnessed in design details and flawless finishes achieved with human skills perfected through years of dedicated training.

