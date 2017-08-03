Lexus Opens Fourth Dealership In India In Bengaluru

Toyota's luxury arm Lexus made its way to India earlier this year with three models and the automaker has now expanded its presence to the south. The carmaker opened its fourth dealership in the country in Bangalore, Karnataka. The company calls it Lexus Guest Experience Centres (GECs), which are already operational in New Delhi, Gurugram and Mumbai. The new Lexus GEC is located at Residency Road, Lavelle in Bengaluru. The company's offerings arrive in India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.



Speaking about its new dealership, Lexus India - Senior Vice President, Akitoshi Takemura said, "Lexus invites India to experience brand's passion through our vehicles and discover a guest experience that is uniquely Lexus at any of the Lexus Guest Experience Centers." He further added, "The best part is that no two Lexus Guest Experience Centers are the same. Each center is uniquely designed to suit local tastes and provide an exclusive experience to our guests. Core to the ownership experience is the relationship with Lexus, which begins the moment a guest steps into one of centers - and lasts a lifetime."

The Lexus LX 450d is the only non-hybrid offering in the company's Indian line-up

The Lexus GECs have been designed in line with the company's value of omotenashi which is about exceptional hospitality. The Bangalore GEC incorporates values from Japanese and Kannadiga cultures. All of the new dealerships have been designed specifically to allow guests to experience Lexus vehicles as well as the Lexus lifestyle, the company said. Every customer gets an exclusive Lexus Relationship Manager.



Lexus commenced operations in India on 24th March, 2017 with a hybrid focused line-up. The automaker currently retails the Lexus ES 300h, RX 450h and LX 450d sedan, crossover and SUV respectively. The LX is the only non-hybrid offering in the company's line-up and is powered by a diesel unit. While the four dealerships may seem to limit the company's reach, its after sales network is much wider with facilities available in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi. There are also 24x7 guest call centres to help ease ownership experience.

