Lexus LS 500h India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Price, Images
Catch all the Live Updates from the launch of the all-new Lexus LS 500h sedan.
After having showcased the NX 300h in India recently, the company is all set to roll out the LS 500h in India. The company will launch its flagship model later today, marking its first launch of the year. The new Lexus LS 500h made its first public debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and just a year later, the company is all set to launch the car in India. The LS 500h goes up against the likes of the S-Class, 7 Series, A8 L and the XJ L and in fact could get the upper hand here considering both Mercedes-Benz and Audi are planning to launch their updated flagship sedans in 2018.
Catch all the Live Updates from the Lexus LS 500h launch event here:
The Lexus LS 500h is the company's first launch for 2018 in India and also the first car event of the year.
And finally things kick-off at the Lexus LS 500h launch event.
The cabin boasts of supreme comfort while keeping the NVH levels to a minimum. Comfort levels are top notch and provided by front and rear seats with multiple power adjustment, heating, cooling, and massage functions. There is also an optional rear seat arrangement that includes an extending leg ottoman and the most generous legroom of any LS generation.
Like all new Lexus models, the LS 500h also gets a cabin designed around the Omotenashi philosophy, and expresses the unique sense of Japanese hospitality.
The new platform ensures a low centre of gravity on the LS 500h and optimum weight distribution, contributing to the car's essential stability and handling agility. The high rigidity chassis allows the new multi-link suspension to be tuned to achieve enhanced handling performance and the comfort.
Flagship Sedan From Lexus
The LS 500h is Lexus' flagship sedan globally and is built on the new Lexus Global Architecture - Luxury (GA-L) platform, which is shared with the all-new LC.
Coupe Inspired Design
The Lexus LS 500h saw the company infuse a low, coupe-like profile with a long-wheelbase four-door sedan. Thus, lending a sharp and flowing design to the sedan that looks extremely stylish as well.
The new Lexus LS 500h made its first public debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show.
The LS 500h goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, BMW 7 Series, Audi A8 L and the Jaguar XJ L.
However, the LS 500h gets the distinction of being the only hybrid offering on sale in this segment.
However, the LS 500h gets the distinction of being the only hybrid offering on sale in this segment.
Lexus has set itself apart as a manufacturer in India and with the LS 500h it's yet again set to enter the market with a hybrid vehicle.
Lexus LS
₹ 1 - 1.2 Crore *
( Expected Price )
Expected Launch :
Jan 2018