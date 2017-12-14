Lexus LS 500h India Launch Date Announced

Lexus is on a roll in India. After having showcased the NX 300h in India recently, the company is all set to roll out the LS 500h in India. The company will launch its flagship model in India on January 15, 2018. The new Lexus LS 500h made its first public debut at the 2017 Detroit Motor Show and just a year later, the company is all set to launch the car in India. The LS 500h goes up against the likes of the S-Class, 7 Series, A8 L and the XJ L and in fact could get the upper hand here considering both Mercedes-Benz and Audi are planning to launch their updated flagship sedans in 2018.

The Lexus LS500h will rival the S-Class, Audi A8 and the BMW 7 Series

The LS 500h will be the fourth hybrid model from the company to go on sale in India and it will take the CBU route to India like the other cars in its portfolio. The luxury sedan gets a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine which works together with two electric motors to provide a combined output of 350 bhp. Just like in the rest of the cars, the Lexus LS 500h gets an eCVT transmission which powers feeds the power either to a rear-wheel drive system or Lexus' new-age E Four electric all-wheel-drive system. Now, we are expecting the all-wheel drive system to come to India but we wait to find out more.

The LS 500h will come to India via the CBU route

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the facelifted S-Class in India soon and Audi too is waiting in the wings with the new generation of the A8 and both cars are filled to the brim with features. While the S-Class gets a new set of engines and driver assist features altogether, the A8 is playing big on the autonomous features. What will set the LS 500h apart from these two cars is the hybrid powertrain which will come to India. Of course, as it takes the CBU route, expect it to be very pricey, but we'll wait to find out more on the day of the launch. So stay tuned, as we bring you all the live updates directly from the launch.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.