Lexus LQ Trademarked In The US; Could Be The New Flagship Crossover

Lexus has recently trademarked the name 'LQ' in the US, which could be for one of its future models. While there is no official confirmation on this yet, the new LQ name is believed to have been registered for an upcoming flagship crossover, which might essentially be the production version of the LF-1 Limitless Concept. We first saw it early this year in January, at the Detroit Auto Show 2018 and back then, Lexus had mentioned in its release that the LF-1 Limitless Concept has the "potential to shape the future of a flagship luxury crossover".

Now back when the concept was first showcased, it was believed to become the new generation LX when it'll make it to production, considering the fact that the third generation of the LX has been around for more than a decade now. However, considering Lexus' statement from back then and the new trademark for the LQ name, we cannot disregard the possibility of the LQ being the production model of the LF-1 Limitless concept.

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept is very edgy in its style

The Lexus LF-1 Limitless Concept comes with a bold exterior accentuated by sharp angular lines and an edgy design and is styled in collaboration with CALTY Design Research in California. However, the production model might not be as dramatic as the concept. Up front, the LF-1 came with a three-dimensional design for the grille that comes with ridges radiating away from the central emblem and the colours was developed in-house by CALTY. There is no chrome, as the LF-1 instead uses LED lighting around the grille. The concept rides on 22-inch wheels and is 5014 mm long, 1986 mm wide and 1605 mm tall, while the wheelbase measures 2974 mm.

Inside, the LF-1 comes with a minimalist cabin with less, yet conventional in-car controls. There's a fully digital driver's display accompanied by a wide infotainment screen and there are several touch-sensitive buttons to fiddle with. There's also a 4D navigation system, along with more screens incorporated into the backrests of the front seats as part of the rear entertainment system. It's too soon to comment on the technical specs or powertrain options, but back at the Detroit Auto Show, Lexus did mention that the engine options for the production version of the LF-1 are vast. It could anything from an internal combustion petrol engine to a hybrid/plug-in hybrid setup, a pure EV, or even a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Source: Autoguide.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.