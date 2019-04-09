Lexus LM Minivan Teaser Released

Toyota-owned luxury car brand Lexus has come out with a new teaser for its LM Minivan. Yes, you read it right, a minivan. The latest teaser image which hints at a larger boxy people carrier appears to be a lot like the Toyota Alphard van, and the upcoming Lexus model could be based on the popular minivan. As of now, not much is known about the new Lexus LM minivan, but we might not have to wait much longer as the Japanese luxury carmaker is likely to reveal the model at the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2019.

Interestingly, Lexus has recently also filed trademark applications for the names 'LM 350' and 'LM 300h' names, where the LM could stand for Lexus Minivan, while the numbers 350 and 300h indicate that there will both a petrol as well as a hybrid model. While we will get to know more details after the Lexus LM minivan makes its debut, but it is said that the carmaker plans to commence production by 2020, possibly at the company's Inabe facility that is known to make MPVs for markets outside Japan.

Of course, the upcoming high-end Lexus LM Minivan will be targeted towards the ASIAN markets, with the main focus being on China. Up on launch, the minivan is likely to compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which is receiving a facelift this year.

