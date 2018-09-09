New Cars and Bikes in India

2019 Lexus LS 300h: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things you need to know about the new generation Lexus ES 300h sedan that was launched in India recently.

The 2019 Lexus ES 300h comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU)

Highlights

  The Lexus ES 300h will be launched on 24th March 2017
  The ES 300h gets a 2.5-litre petrol engine aided by an electric motor
  The Lexus ES 300h gets 10 airbags as standard

Lexus India introduced the new generation ES 300h earlier this year, just weeks after the global unveil. Available only with a hybrid powertrain, the 2019 Lexus ES 300h replaced the previous generation version that was introduced in the country in 2017. The new ES 300h is based on Lexus' front-wheel-drive Global Architecture-K, which is a derivative of parent company Toyota's TNGA platform. The car is the third vehicle in the 'Future Chapter of Lexus' philosophy of the company started with the LC Coupe and LS sedan offerings.  The Lexus sedan certainly brings a lot of appeal with it and while the car has been already launched, the automaker will showcasing the model officially at an event tomorrow. Ahead of its Indian debut, here are a few things you need to know about the new generation Lexus ES 300h hybrid sedan.

Lexus ES

69.13 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Lexus ES

Also Read: 2019 Lexus ES 300h Launched In India

  1. The new generation Lexus ES 300h gets a bolder look with the company's trademark spindle grille that looks extremely premium. The overall styling makes it look like a baby LS, which is the company's flagship sedan and is sold in India. The Lexus ES 300h comes with larger LED headlights, and a redesigned rear for a sharper look. The car rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, which are larger than those on the previous generation version. There are nine colour options on offer from the Japanese car maker.
  2. The 2019 Lexus ES is more spacious than its predecessor and is 66 mm longer, 5 mm lower and 45 mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheels have been pushed closer to the corners, which makes for a 50 mm longer wheelbase and wider tracks front and rear. The new platform has made way for an extended legroom of 998.6 mm The boot capacity has also increased with 454 litres of space now available.
  3. The new generation Lexus ES 300h is loaded on features with the cabin inspried by the Lexus Future Interior concept. The interior is driver centric with a touchscreen touchscreen infotainment system that offers access to a host of systems including the climate control and audio. You can also adjust the semi-aniline seats. The new ES 300h comes with a 17-speaer Mark Levinson system, wireless charging and multiple driving modes.
  4. Power on the Lexus ES 300h sedan comes from the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that is combined with the automaker's new fourth-generation Lexus Hybrid Drive System. The new Euro 6 compliant motor churns out a combined 215 bhp of power. The automaker claims a fuel efficiency figure of 22.37 kmpl on the hybrid.
  5. Equipped with 10 airbags, Hill Start Assist, VSC and more, the 2019 ES 300h is loaded on safety and tech, and is priced on par with competition at ₹ 59.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and is available in a single variant. The new ES 300h competes against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and the Jaguar XF in the segment.
