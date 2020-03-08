Lexus Builds LX Convertible Toy Car For Children With Cerebral Palsy

March is observed as the Cerebral Palsy Awareness Month, and to raise awareness about the disorder, Lexus has teamed up with the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (CPF) to build a one-of-its-kind LX convertible. Now, this Lexus LX convertible isn't a topless conversion of the SUV, but a toy car built for children with Cerebral Palsy. The special toy car has been built around the Japanese luxury automaker's human-centric philosophy and aims to bring the joy of mobility to the special children. Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders that affect movement and muscle tone or posture. It's caused by damage that occurs to the immature brain as it develops, most often before birth.

Speaking about the special toy car, Rachel Byrne, Executive Director, CPF said, "People with cerebral palsy rarely get the interventions and support they need at the moments they need them. Our mission is to shift that paradigm and be a catalyst for creating positive change through innovative collaborations and partnerships."

The ride-on LX comes with a modified seat with added padding, an adjustable headrest and an armrest mounted joystick

Commenting on the special project, Cooper Ericksen, Vice President - Product Planning & Strategy, Lexus Group said, "We create vehicles around the art and science of human needs. In this case, we wanted to push the envelope and explore what that might mean for a child with cerebral palsy who hasn't been able to experience the joy of mobility like other children have."

The special car is called the ride-on Lexus LX and comes with a number of modifications. The first recipient of the car is six-year-old Finley Smallwood and has been for her needs. This includes additional padding on the side of the seat for lateral support and an adjustable headrest. Finley has difficulties sitting for long periods and the seat has been modified for more comfort.

The ride-on LX gets larger doors and lower ground clearance to make it more adaptable for Finley

The door height has been increased and the ground clearance has been reduced on the car. Moreover, there's a five-point harness to secure the child in place. The ride-on LX also comes with an armrest joystick to easy control on the direction and acceleration of the car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.