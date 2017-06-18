Le Mans 24H 2017: Toyota And Porsche's Retirement Could Hand Over The Win To LMP2 Jackie Chan DC Racing

In what was expected to be grand fight between Toyota and Porsche, both teams have had unexpected turn of events at the 85th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The five LMP1 prototypes fielded by Porsche and Toyota have either slowed down in the rankings or retired. While Toyota's No. 7 retired much earlier in the race soon after the 10th hour, Porsche's no. 1 has a sudden slow down after a comfortable lead and stopped on the Mulsanne Straight, the subsequent retirement causing bitter disappointment for driver Andre Lotterer.

With three hours to go, one Porsche and one Toyota remain, but neither is currently in a position to win. And instead, the unexpected scenario has suddenly become plausible. The top of the leaderboard is now occupied by LMP2 prototypes with the no. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing now in the lead. The no. 13 Vaillant Rebellion follows closely, while the no. 2 Porsche is still in contention and isn't far behind the LMP2 cars. If the no. 2 can maintain pace without incident, it still has a chance to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The no. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing is first overall and has a two lap lead over the no. 13 car. Driven by Tun Ho-Pin, Laurent Thomas and Jarvis Oliver, DC Racing has a task of holding off the no. 2 Porsche and that should make for an interesting final few hours.

In the GTE Pro category, one minute separates the top five cars in this class. Aston Martin currently has the lead followed by Corvette, Porsche, Ford and Ferrari. However, this should make for a tight finish and the most optimum fuel and tyre management will win the day. The last hour will be crucial. And it's going to be hot again this afternoon.

Meanwhile, three Ferraris still occupy the first three places in the LMGTE Am category. The JMW Motorsport no. 84 is first, followed by the no. 55 Spirit of Race and the no. 62 Scuderia Corsa.