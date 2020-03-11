Le Mans 24 Hours Postponed Till September 2020

The coronavirus scare is having a massive impact on the motorsport industry. Formula One already has rescheduled races, MotoGP has canceled some and Formula E too has announced the postponement of 3 races from its calendar this year. Now the 24 Hours Le Mans too has been rescheduled from the initial dates of 18th and 19th April 2020 to 5th, 6th September 2020. A statement from the organiser stated, "As a result of continued coronavirus-related health concerns and the French health minister's ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people, the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, organizer of the 24 Heures Motos, the International Motorcycling Federation (FIM) and Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIM Endurance World Championship, have decided to postpone the 43rd edition of the 24 Heures Motos, initially scheduled to be held on 18 and 19 April 2020."

The ACO, Eurosport Events and FIM's priority now is to ensure the safety of spectators, teams, riders and all the people involved in organising the event. These measures are being adopted in response to an unprecedented situation around the world with the coronavirus. In fact the 'Pre-Mans' tests scheduled to be held on March 31 and April 1 have therefore also been cancelled.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.