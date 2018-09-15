Latest Tata Harrier Video Explains The New OMEGARC Platform

The all-new Tata Harrier SUV is set to go on sale in India in early 2019. It's the first product to be built on the company OMEGARC (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture), which was previewed to us in the form of the H5X concept at the Auto Expo 2018. Now, after officially announcing the name of the SUV, the carmaker has released a new video which explains a bit about the new OMEGARC platform and its use in the making of the new Tata Harrier.

Tata Harrier ₹ 10 - 15 Lakh * ( Expected Price ) FIND OUT MORE

All things legendary start with great foundations. The new Tata Harrier is built on an advanced monocoque OMEGARC architecture, developed jointly with Jaguar Land Rover.



Watch the video to know how this robust architecture makes the Harrier a legendary SUV. #BornOfPedigree. pic.twitter.com/Zhk1mx6LeU — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) September 14, 2018

Among the things that we already know, the video confirms us that the new OMEGA architecture has been jointly developed by Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover, and the platform itself is derived from the JLR versatile D8 architecture. In fact, there already are over one million vehicles which are built on the D8 platform. Taking thing ahead, Tata says that the new monocoque architecture has been designed to offer optimal torsional and bending stiffness, in order build an SUV that offers superior driving dynamics in both urban as well as rough road conditions.

Advertisement

The OMEGA architecture has been jointly developed by Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover

The new video also talks about the use of auxiliary isolation panels that will help to keep the NVH (noise, vibrations, harshness) levels in check, to offer a quiet and refined in-cabin experience. As for safety, the platform is claimed to employ an efficiently designed crumple zone, while the extensive use of high strength steel, makes the SUV strong and rigid. The Tata Harrier SUV will be offered in two formats, a 5-seater and a 7-seater model, and judging by the latest video, these schematics appear to be of the former.

Also Read: Tata Harrier SUV Spotted Testing; To Be Launched In 2019

Visually, the production version of the Tata Harrier is likely to be very similar to the concept we saw at the Auto Expo. Basically, a robust SUV stance with bold lines, sleek features and a host of exterior and cabin features. The Harrier will also be the first model from the company to employ the Impact Design 2.0 philosophy. Also, based on some of the recent spy images we also know that the cabin will come featuring a floating display for the infotainments system and a set of buttons placed below in an angular position. A new steering wheel, digital instrument cluster and a lot more will be on offer.

Under the hood, we expect the SUV to get the Fiat-sourced 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that powers the Compass, offered with both a manual and an automatic transmission option. Tata Motors is likely to unveil the production version of the H5X SUV sometime in 2019, and it will be positioned above the Hexa, as the company's new flagship model.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.