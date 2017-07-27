Land Rover has launched the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India at ₹ 2.79 crore (Ex-showroom, India). The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic will be made by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team and like other cars coming out of the SVO; this too will have mental performance along with oozing luxury of the highest order. The piece de resistance is the massive 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine which is built completely out of aluminium and is supercharged too. It belts out over 540 bhp too.

Along with the mad engine, Land Rover SVO will also offer diamond quilted leather upholstery along with four choices for the interior colours and numerous other premium and luxurious touches such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and red key line at the rear door veneers. The cabin is definitely a fantastic place to be in.

Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, "We are excited to introduce the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in India. The Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic is designed and engineered by Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team who are passionate in their commitment to explore new frontiers of luxury, performance and technology with the objective of delivering an unmatched experience to our discerning and equally passionate customers."

The exterior of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic gets 'Graphite atlas' accents along with red Brembo calipers and exclusive alloy wheels. This will be the fourth vehicle from Jaguar Land Rover SVO in India after the Range Rover SVAutobiography, Range Rover Sport SVR and the Jaguar F-Type SVR. The company says that the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic will be available to order at all 25 Land Rover Dealerships in India.

