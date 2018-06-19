Land Rover Opens Bookings For The Range Rover SV Autobiography And SVR

Jaguar Land Rover India has started taking bookings for the 2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography and Range Rover Sport SVR. Both these vehicles have received upgrades from the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) team, which sees an upgradation in the feature and engine departments. The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most capable Land Rover SUV and the 2018 version gets a whole bunch of updates. To begin with it comes with an uprated 5-litre V8 which churns out 567 bhp. The supercharged V8 powers the car from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds. In addition, the engineers at SVO focused on controlling pitch under heavy acceleration and braking, and changes to the damping hardware have improved turn-in, mid-corner grip and body control.

The other big highlight is the carbon fibre bonnet which is now standard with the option of an exposed one. It also gets a revised front bumper for enhanced cooling and braking and new lightweight SVR Performance seats.

While the SVR might look and even feel like a hooligan, its sibling, the Range Rover SV Autobiography is all about luxury and elegant craftsmanship. The Range Rover SV Autobiography is available in Standard Wheelbase Dynamic form with 558 bhp while the Long Wheelbase is offered with 335 bhp and 558 bhp options.

Standard on the SVAutobiography is rear Executive Class-Comfort seating with a power deployable centre console with premium veneer finishers and a multitude of seating variations including 24-way 'Hot-Stone' massage seats in the front. Amidst the car's exhaustive portfolio of convenient features are Power Close rear doors, a concealed refrigerator, Pixel-Laser LED headlights with Signature DRLs and a Meridian Signature sound system.

The SVAutobiography gets body-coloured side vent graphics that are punctuated by Bright Chrome inserts, with Bright Chrome door handle surrounds and tailgate finisher. It also has a tuned chassis, steering, exhaust and suspension and sits 8 mm lower than a standard Range Rover. Unique Graphite Atlas accents, distinctive Red Land Rover branded brake calipers and exclusive 21 inch wheels further add to the appeal of the car.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd said, "The SVO's additions have elevated the performance of Range Rover Sport SVR while enhancing the luxury quotient of the Range Rover SVAutobiography. The brilliance of SVO is reflective in the offerings of both SUVs that reinforce Land Rover's legacy of excellence in style."

