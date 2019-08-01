New Cars and Bikes in India

Land Rover Offers Upgrades For Older Defender Models

Land Rover is offering diamond-turned 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels for Defenders built from 1994 onwards, suspension upgrade kit suitable for models built from 2007, and more.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
These upgrades for the Defender are inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8 - 70th Edition

Land Rover Classic is introducing a range of upgrades for older Defender models and these will be inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8 - 70th Edition. We already told you a lot about the 70th Edition and the upgrades will help Defender owners to enhance 90 and 110 derivatives built between 1994 and 2016.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender 130 Will Get Three-Row Seating

Land Rover

Land Rover Cars

Range Rover

Range Rover Sport

Discovery Sport

Range Rover Evoque

Discovery

Range Rover Velar

These upgrades include diamond-turned 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels which can be fitted to Land Rover Defenders built from 1994 model year onwards. The Defender suspension upgrade kit is suitable from 2007 model year vehicles. The kit has been tuned for on-road comfort and dynamics with revised coil spring rates, dampers, anti-roll bars, links and bushes. It also gets the uprated Works V8 specification brake discs, pads and calipers to the 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Spotted Testing At The Nurburgring Circuit

j70i34as

The suspension kit has been tuned for on-road comfort and dynamics with revised coil spring rates, dampers, anti-roll bars, links and bushes

The final and most comprehensive upgrade option is only available on 2.2-litre TDCi models produced from 2012 model year onwards and is only available direct from Land Rover Classic. The kit includes all of the wheel, brake and suspension elements in addition to new performance-rated tyres and an engine upgrade which delivers an extra 39 bhp - total output of 160 bhp and 463Nm torque.

Also Read: 2020 Land Rover Defender Is Now Listed On The Carmaker's India Website

lpq9ecec

The Land Rover Defenders from 2012 onwards can delivers an extra 39 bhp - total output of 160 bhp and 463 Nm torque, with the upgrade

The Classic Works Upgrade Kit also includes bespoke badging on the front wings, an owner's certificate, vehicle collection, health check and handover with a tour of Land Rover's Classic Works, UK, or Essen, Germany, facility - where the upgrade is carried-out.

0 Comments

Calum McKechnie, Head of Land Rover Classic, said: "In 2018, Land Rover's 70th Anniversary year, we saw unprecedented demand for the limited-edition Defender Works V8, which brought new levels of handling and performance to this iconic vehicle. Extending the range of fully engineered, tested and approved upgrades offered by Land Rover Classic underlines our commitment to supporting existing Defender owners, as we look forward to the new Defender's world premiere later this year."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Land Rover Range Rover with Immediate Rivals

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover
Range Rover

Popular Land Rover Cars

Land Rover Range Rover
Land Rover Range Rover
₹ 2.04 - 4.21 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
₹ 1.23 - 2.19 Crore *
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport
₹ 51.22 - 69.27 Lakh *
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹ 59.7 - 81.23 Lakh *
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery
₹ 88.96 Lakh - 1.28 Crore *
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
₹ 85.76 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Royal Enfield Sales Under Pressure, Eicher Motors Profit Falls 21.5 Per Cent
Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Across Motorcycle Range In India
Bajaj Auto Hikes Prices Across Motorcycle Range In India
Rajya Sabha Passes Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill
Rajya Sabha Passes Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities