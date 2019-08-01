Land Rover Offers Upgrades For Older Defender Models

These upgrades for the Defender are inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8 - 70th Edition

Land Rover Classic is introducing a range of upgrades for older Defender models and these will be inspired by the limited-edition Defender Works V8 - 70th Edition. We already told you a lot about the 70th Edition and the upgrades will help Defender owners to enhance 90 and 110 derivatives built between 1994 and 2016.

These upgrades include diamond-turned 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels which can be fitted to Land Rover Defenders built from 1994 model year onwards. The Defender suspension upgrade kit is suitable from 2007 model year vehicles. The kit has been tuned for on-road comfort and dynamics with revised coil spring rates, dampers, anti-roll bars, links and bushes. It also gets the uprated Works V8 specification brake discs, pads and calipers to the 18-inch Sawtooth alloy wheels.

The final and most comprehensive upgrade option is only available on 2.2-litre TDCi models produced from 2012 model year onwards and is only available direct from Land Rover Classic. The kit includes all of the wheel, brake and suspension elements in addition to new performance-rated tyres and an engine upgrade which delivers an extra 39 bhp - total output of 160 bhp and 463Nm torque.

The Land Rover Defenders from 2012 onwards can delivers an extra 39 bhp - total output of 160 bhp and 463 Nm torque, with the upgrade

The Classic Works Upgrade Kit also includes bespoke badging on the front wings, an owner's certificate, vehicle collection, health check and handover with a tour of Land Rover's Classic Works, UK, or Essen, Germany, facility - where the upgrade is carried-out.

Calum McKechnie, Head of Land Rover Classic, said: "In 2018, Land Rover's 70th Anniversary year, we saw unprecedented demand for the limited-edition Defender Works V8, which brought new levels of handling and performance to this iconic vehicle. Extending the range of fully engineered, tested and approved upgrades offered by Land Rover Classic underlines our commitment to supporting existing Defender owners, as we look forward to the new Defender's world premiere later this year."

