Land Rover has officially launched the all-new Range Rover Velar in India at a starting price of ₹ 78.83 lakh. Bookings for the new Velar started in December last year, it is the forth SUV in the Range Rover family and sits in between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport. The Velar will take on the likes of BMW X5, Audi Q7, Volvo XC90 and even the Jaguar F-Pace and the Porsche Macan.

Land Rover Range Rover Velar 92.14 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Also Read: Range Rover Velar Review

In terms of design, the new Range Rover Velar looks a lot like the Range Rover family, but the company has concentrated more on the getting the details correct than the visual appeal. The Velar gets laser technology for its headlights combined with a very tell-tale signature Range Rover LED daytime running light pattern and a large cross mesh style grille. The Velar is also one of the most aggressive looking products with its angular vented bumper and elongated side slit design elements that run from the fender on to the front doors. The floating roof design and the clamshell bonnet both make an obvious appearance on the Velar.

Range Rover Velar sits in between the Range Rover Evoque and the Range Rover Sport

If this hasn't impressed you, then move inside, as the Velar welcomes with two 10-inch screens that are flush mounted on the dashboard and activate when the car is started. The top screen is the conventional infotainment screen and features the likes of media interface, reversing camera displays and navigation. The lower screen features controls for the climate control, seats with heating and cooling function and the controls for the terrain response, a first in Range Rover family.

At the heart of the Velar is a 2.0-litre diesel engine with either 178 bhp/430 Nm or 237 bhp/500 Nm. The larger diesel engine will be a 3.0-litre mill with 296 bhp/700 Nm. The petrol motor will be a 2.0 litre Ingenium engine available in 247 bhp/365 Nm or 296 bhp/400 Nm. There is also a 3.0-litre petrol supercharged V6 with 375 bhp/450 Nm which will be equipped with a sportier exhaust note, specifically tuned for the Velar. All the engines will come mated to the ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.