Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque Launched With New Ingenium Petrol Engine

Jaguar Land Rover today announced the introduction of its popular 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine in the 2018 models of the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque SUVs. In the former, Land Rover offers the new petrol engine in two trim options - the SE and HSE variants, while in the Range Rover Evoque the Ingenium motor is offered in the SE and HSE Dynamic trims. While the Discovery Sport is priced from ₹ 49.20 lakh, the Range Rover Evoque starts at ₹ 51.06 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

In both Discovery Sport and RR Evoque, the engine make 247 bhp and 365 Nm of peak torque

Jaguar Land Rover 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol uses an all-aluminium construction and the company's claims that it delivers improved fuel efficiency and lower running costs. In the Discovery Sport and the Range Rover Evoque, the engine produces a maximum of 247 bhp and develops a peak torque of 365 Nm, and come mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. While most of the features remain unchanged, for the 2018 model year, the Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque feature Wi-Fi Hotspot with 4G access to up to eight devices and InControl-Pro Services. The latter comes with features like - The Route Planner App, Commute Mode and Sharing ETA (expected time of arrival).

Commenting on the introduction of the Ingenium motors in Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque SUVs, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, "The Ingenium petrol powertrain has been well accepted in the Range Rover Velar and we are now happy to offer our Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque customers the same refined and efficient experience with exceptional performance."

Earlier this year in March, Jaguar Land Rover introduced the same 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine in the Jaguar XE and XF sedans, and the same in also available in the Range Rover Evoque Convertible and also the Range Rover Velar, which was launched in India back in January 2018.

