Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift Spotted Testing

A test mule of the 2019 Land Discovery Sport facelift has been spotted testing for the first time. The partially camouflaged prototype model is expected to go on sale ahead of the next-generation Discovery Sport SUV, which is already under development. While there is no certainty as to when the facelifted Discovery sport will be launched, however, considering the new-gen model is expected to make its debut in late 2020, we expect the former to go on sale sometime next year.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift is likely to come with an update face

Judging by the spy images, it's clear that the Discovery Sport facelift will retain the basic silhouette of the outgoing model albite with considerable styling updated and possibly a few new features as well. The test mule also appears to be wearing some new exterior panels, however, it's too difficult to say how much of it will actually make it to the production model. Having said that, the SUV surely appears to come with a new face, featuring sleeker headlamps, bolder front bumper and redesigned LED foglamps.

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift profile looks identical to the outgoing model

The profile looks identical to the existing Land Rover Discovery Sport, although the production model is bound to feature some updated visual cues, in addition to the new alloy wheels, of course. The rear section, however, appears to come with some considerable updates, but the heavy camouflage doesn't reveal a lot. Having said that, we expect to see an updated tailgate, revised taillamps, new rear bumper, and possibly an updated exhaust system. Updates made to the cabin are still unknown, however,

Land Rover Discovery Sport Facelift is likely to continue using the existing powertrain options

The facelifted Land Rover Discovery Sport is likely to carry forward its existing powertrain options, however, the SUV is also expected to offer a hybrid version. In India, the outgoing Discovery Sport comes with a 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine, which is available in two states of tune 147 bhp with 382 Nm of peak torque, and 177 bhp with 430 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) as standard on both versions. The Discovery Sport also gets a 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine, producing a maximum of 247 bhp and a peak torque of 365 Nm, while mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

