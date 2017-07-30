Land Rover Discovery India Launch In August; Bookings Open

The new-gen Land Rover Discovery SUV finally has a launch date in India. The luxury SUV from the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will officially go on sale in the country on August 9, 2017, and pre-bookings for the Discovery have commenced for ₹ 3 lakh. The upcoming 2017 Land Rover Discovery is based on the Discovery Vision Concept that was first showcased at the 2014 New York Auto Show. The Land Rover Discovery is a full-size, 7-seater SUV that will compete with the likes of the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS, and the Volvo XC90.

Earlier, the Land Rover Discovery was believed to be launched in October but it's now coming sooner than expected (Read Here: Land Rover Discovery Launch Details). The next-generation Discovery or as Land Rover likes to calls it - the Discovery 5, is the most technologically and dynamically capable Discovery - since the brand debuted way back in 1989. Although we have seen five versions of the Discovery so far, which is why the '5' in the name, technically it is still the third generation model that is set to be launched now.

The Discovery comes with a ground clearance of 283 mm

Based on the carmaker's latest light full-size SUV architecture, the new Discovery promises unmatched comfort and adaptability. In fact, it is lighter, faster, and more capable than its predecessor, so much so that the new-gen Land Rover Discovery sheds 480 kg than the previous one. Furthermore, the SUV's aluminium monocoque chassis ensures that this is the stiffest and the lightest Discovery yet.

In terms of appearance, the new Land Rover Discovery has done away with its boxy design for a curvier and smoother profile, in line with the carmaker's new design language. Having said that, the SUV still carries its huge stance that is now accentuated by the subtle character lines and sharper details along the chrome grille, LED headlamps, and the bumpers.

The Namib Orange colour looks great on the new Discovery

Even the cabin now comes loaded with high-quality dual tone interior, premium upholstery, and a host of features. The cabin also comes with an Intelligent Seat Fold technology that allows passengers to reconfigure the second- and third-row seats with controls at the rear of the vehicle, the central touchscreen, and even remotely via a smartphone app as part of the InControl Touch Pro Services. Other key provisions include the InControl Touch Pro infotainment system, 14-speaker Meridian digital surround system, four 12V charging points and more.

Under the hood, the India-bound Land Rover Discovery will come in the Si6 and TDV6 trims. The supercharged petrol 3-litre V6, that powers the Si6 trim, churns out 335 bhp and develops 450Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the six-cylinder diesel motor on the Td6 trim delivers 254 bhp and peak torque of 600Nm.

