Land Rover And iCandy Launch All-Terrain Baby Stroller

If you are a parent with an adventurous streak within you and love to take your young children outdoors, Land Rover and iCandy have something for you. Both companies have come together to introduce an all-terrain, special edition pushchair/stroller for young babies. This is the first time the world has seen four-wheel drive stroller for babies. Land Rover says that is a testament to the breadth of its capabilities and iCandy's design skills. Typical of Land Rover SUVs, the iCandy Peach all-terrain pushchair has literal go-anywhere ability and design cues as well. For example, the Land Rover grille pattern is present on the fabric along with fine stitching, which is also present in the upholstery in Land Rover SUVs.

(Behold, the iCandy for Land Rover Peach All-Terrain baby Stroller)

Lindsay Weaver, Merchandising and Licensing director for Jaguar Land Rover said: "We are excited to be collaborating with such a great British brand. A perfect combination of design and functionality, the striking iCandy for Land Rover Special Edition pushchair will offer a unique opportunity to experience the essence of the Land Rover brand at first hand; both in terms of functionality and style".

The pushchair also gets a ruck sack, which could be used to store things that the baby needs. The iCandy for Land Rover Peach All-Terrain Special Edition pushchair will be available for purchase in the spring of 2018 and the pricing is expected to be around £1500. That's quite a lot of money for a baby stroller, but being Land Rover and iCandy merchandise, you could be rest-assured about its exclusivity.

