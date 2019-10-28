Lamborghini's New Track Only V12 Hypercar Teased

Lamborghini's Squadra Corse Motorsport division is working on a track only model and its debut is expected next year. However, Lamborghini has teased the upcoming Hypercar much ahead of its unveil during the Super Trofeo World Final event at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain. Though thorough details about the new Hypercar are yet to be shared, the video teaser has given us some cues about the car, the most apparent of which is its silhouette.

You get to see typical Lambo outline when you lay your eyes on the cockpit area which then falls onto the sloping hood. In fact, it looks like Lamborghini has taken the Aventador SVJ and has made it from track focused to track only. At the rear it gets a massive carbon fibre wing and the '63' decal (year when Lamborghini was found - 1963) looks exactly the same to what we have seen on the Aventador SVJ. Other design elements which are apparent include dual air intakes on the hood and centre lock wheels with Pirelli tires, and Brembo Callipers for braking duties.

This new track beast is expected to share its powertrain with the Aventador. It's the 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 motor which will power this Hypercar and will churn out 818 bhp, around 60 bhp more than the SVJ. The engine will be mated to a track focused six-speed Xtrac sequential transmission which will replace the seven-speed ISR unit in the road car. Moreover, it will also feature a completely new self-locking mechanical differential which lets the driver adjust the preload depending on the track and road surface.

