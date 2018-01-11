Lamborghini Urus SUV India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features

Italian Supercar maker Lamborghini is all set to launch the much-awaited Urus SUV in India today. The new Lamborghini Urus is the first SUV to come out with the mark of the raging bull, which alone makes it quite a special launch. And we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The Urus is also one of few products that Lamborghini has launched in India within such a short period from its global debut, which happened a little over a month ago on December 4, 2017. And we were the first ones to tell you about it.

Unlike all the Lamborghinis we have seen so far, the Urus is a different breed altogether and distinguishes itself as a slightly practical car that is less demanding in its seating, can seat five and can be taken on broken tarmac as well without much thinking. But there's a lot more that's on offer when it comes to the Urus and we have already told you all there is to know about Lamborghini's SUV.

Here are the live updates from the launch of the Lamborghini Urus SUV: