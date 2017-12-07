Lamborghini Urus SUV: All You Need To Know

Lamborghini finally ventured into the world of Sports SUVs with the Urus and it's been a long time coming. We told you back in 2016 that the company plans to bring the SUV to India and well, we provided you with an exclusive telling you when it will be coming here. We are glad that Lamborghini is looking at India with a keen eye with regards to its products and that's because we have responded well to what the company has had to offer.

Lamborghini Urus ₹ 2.7 - 3 Crore * ( Expected Price )

The Urus, however, is a different breed altogether and distinguishes itself as a slightly practical car that is less demanding in its seating, can seat five and can be taken on broken tarmac as well without much thinking. But there's a lot more that's on offer when it comes to the Urus and we tell you all there is to know about Lamborghini's SUV

The Lamborghini Urus is based on the MLB platform that underpins the Bentley Bentayga, Porshce Cayenne, and the Audi Q7. Lamborghini says the Urus is every bit performance-oriented with a highe centre of gravity, while the the central turbocharger is placed near the combustion chambers for an enhanced engine response. The Urus comes with rear wheel steering for better dexterity The Lamborghini Urus gets a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine, a first turbo in the automaker's history The engine is tuned to produce 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, while the performance SUV can hit the 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds. The V8 engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter, and comes with a central torsion differential 4 Wheel Drive with torque vectoring rear differential. The Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph, which is not bad at all for something that weighs 2.2 tonnes and this makes it the fastest SUV in the world. The suspension setup on the Lamborghini Urus is adaptive and can be adjusted to meet the race track requirements on that on irregular road surfaces. The Italian SUV comes with 21-inch wheels as standard, which can be specced up to 23-inches. The design has pretty much similar to the what the concept promised but with improvements. Lamborghini retains its extravagance with the Urus as well, but this one certainly looks a lot more practical. The Urus will launch in India on January 11 2018 in Mumbai. That is just 38 days after its global debut - and a launch this quick in India almost unheard of in any market segment. The Urus is expected to be a huge volumes driver for Lamborghini, which currently sells just 3500 cars a year. With the Urus sales are expected to breach 7000 units a year

