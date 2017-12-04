Lamborghini Urus Performance SUV Breaks Cover

Lamborghini is back in the SUV segment with a bang, and has revealed the all-new high performance Urus. The Italian performance SUV has been in the making for a long time now and is only the second SUV in the company's history, in a long legacy of super cars. The Lamborghini Urus though distinguishes itself as a slightly practical car that is less demanding in its seating, can seat five and can be taken on broken tarmac as well without much thinking. The newest Lamborghini also the latest offering in the Volkswagen Group to be based on the MLB platform that underpins the Bentley Bentayga, Porshce Cayenne, and the Audi Q7.

(The Lamborghini Urus can hit 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds)

Sporting a front engined layout, the Lamborghini Urus gets a 4.0-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine, a first turbo in the automaker's history, which can easily find its place beside the Aventador and Huracan. The engine is tuned to produce 641 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque, while the performance SUV can hit the 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and 200 kmph in 12.8 seconds. The Urus has a top speed of 305 kmph, which is not bad at all for something that weighs 2.2 tonnes. Oh, by the way, the Urus is also the fastest SUV in the world. The V8 engine is paired with an 8-speed torque converter, and comes with a central torsion differential 4 Wheel Drive with torque vectoring rear differential.

Lamborghini says the Urus is every bit performance-oriented with a highe centre of gravity, while the the central turbocharger is placed near the combustion chambers for an enhanced engine response. The wheelbase is longer as well, so there's rear wheel steering for better dexterity.

(The Lamborghini Urus looks sharp without deterring too much from the concept)

The suspension setup on the Lamborghini Urus is adaptive and can be adjusted to meet the race track requirements on that on irregular road surfaces. Braking performance comes from the massive 440 mm front and 370 mm rear carbon ceramic brakes. There are a host of electronic aids as well to keep all that power in control. The Italian SUV comes with 21-inch wheels as standard, which can be specced up to 23-inches. Lamborghini has also developd special tyres just for the Urus that promise more agility and race worthiness.

(The interior boasts of the best of luxury coupled with Lamborghini's finest tech)

While the performance is the big revelation, the design has pretty much similar to the what the concept promised but with improvements. Lamborghini retains its extravagance with the Urus as well, but this one certainly looks a lot more practical. The rear doors are to blame for that. The front gets a chunky mesh grille and laser sharp LED headlights. The rear gets a coupe roofline with a raked windscreen. The LED taillights extend across the tailgate with the Lamborghini moniker in the centre and a diffuser sits at the bottom adding the aggressive sporty punch. The Urus has also grown wider at the rear over the concept and looks more Italian here.

Lamborghini will be bringing the SUV to India sometime next year and we cannot wait to sample the Italian. Keep watching our social media handles for all the updates live from the Lamborghini Urus unveil.

