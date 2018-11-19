New Cars and Bikes in India

Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'

Lamborghini has unveiled its first ever one-off hypercar, the SC18 Alston based on the Aventador SVJ. The one-off 770 bhp car has been made by the Lamborghini racing division - Lamborghini Squadra Corse

One-off Lamborghini SC18 Alston

Lamborghini is known for the craziest, most outlandish supercars in the world. Going back to the Miura that shocked the world with its mid-engined approach in the era of the front engine'd GT to the latest Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, there is something about these big bulls that excites the children in us. But what if the SVJ isn't wild enough for you. And what if you want something your Bullionaire neighbour (no, that's not a typo), does not have. Well then in that case, here is the newest super car from the crazy Italians, the brand new Lamborghini SC19 Alston.

(Lamborghini SC18 Alston)

Incidentally, this isn't strictly a Lamborghini in its truest sense as it was actually designed and made by Lamborhini Squadra Corse - the motorsport division of the supercar maker. Squadra Corse obviously has used a whole bunch of its learnings from its racing activities - especially the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one make series and the GT3 racing that the Huracan takes part in, and has adapted a long list of parts for the SC18. Although the car is based on the Aventador SVJ, it features the air intakes on the hood that are originally from the Huracan GT3. It also includes the fins and scoops along with the fender modifications used by the Super Trofeo EVO.

(Lamborghini SC18 Alston)

And to top it all off, Lamborgini Squadra Corse has added a massive carbonfibre rear wing that can be manually adjusted to suit the application intended. There are three different settings, one for maximum downforce and maximum drag, a mid-range one for a balanced setup and the last for minimum drag and greatest top speed. All in all though, although the Lamborghini SC18 is technically road legal, this is a without a doubt, a thoroughbred race car.

(Lamborghini SC18 Alston)

Power comes from the 6.5-litre V12 engine that is still naturally aspirated. It makes 770 bhp of peak power and 720 Nm of peak torque and is mated to the single clutch 7-speed gearbox. The Lamborghini SC18 also features a custom exhaust for what the Italian automaker calls, 'a unique sound'.

