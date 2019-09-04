Lamborghini Sian Revealed Ahead Of The 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

Lamborghini has already revealed the details of what will be there at the upcoming 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show. It's the all-new Lamborghini Sian which will be the first hybrid supercar that the brand has ever done. The SVJ sourced 6.5-litre, Naturally Aspirated, V12 engine is coupled with a 48-volt mild hybrid system which adds 33 bhp more taking the total maximum output to a staggering 808 bhp at 8500 rpm, enough to clock triple digit speeds in under 2.8 seconds. It is the most powerful production Lamborghini ever built and can reach a top speed of 350 kmph.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Review

The Lamborghini Sian is the most powerful supercar the Italian brand has ever built.

The Sian is anything but a fancy supercar. It's been commissioned to perform and not just to impress with all that it packs in. The most interesting of all is the first ever supercapacitor system debuted in the Aventador and Sian has built on it immensely. It's three times more powerful than a similarly sized battery which also weighs just 34 kg offering an impressive weight-to-power ratio of 1.0 kg / bhp. The braking system also works to completely charge the supercapacitor every time it brakes. The stored energy provides instant boost up to 130 kmph making it 10 per cent faster. The electric motor disconnects past 130 kmph and the powertrain completely takes over. Compared to the Aventador SVJ which currently sits on Lamborghini's throne, the Sian is 0.2 seconds faster between 30 to 60 kmph and in higher gears the traction force is increase by up to 20 per cent making it 1.2 seconds faster between 70 to 120 kmph.

Lamborghini will only make 63 units of the Sian.

Also Read: Lamborghini Takes 7 Huracan EVOs On An Expedition Above The Arctic Circle

Lamborghinis have always been head turners as far as looks are concerned and going by these sketches, the Sian takes inspiration from the Countach and has the bold and sharp design elements intact as well which is typical of a Lamborghini. The air inlets sport the iconic Lamborghini Y shaped curtains and the hood is sculpted with diagonal lines. The lower section of the front integrates a carbon fibre splitter flanked by Y shaped headlights which come together to give a very aggressive stance.

Also Read: Actor Emraan Hashmi Brings Home The Lamborghini Huracan

The cockpit looks quite similar to that of the Huracan Evo.

Lamborghini is planning to make just 63 units of the Sian in honour of the foundation year of Lamborghini and it will be showcased at the upcoming Frankfurt Motor Show.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.