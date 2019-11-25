Lamborghini Reveals The V12 Vision GT Concept

It's yet another concept from Lamborghini and this one has been designed for all the gamers around the world. So if you have a PS4 and if you also the Gran Turismo Sport racing game loaded on, well, you'll be able to drive this new concept, which Lamborghini calls, Lambo V12 Gran Turismo, virtually of course. Lamborghini presented this new concept car ahead of the World Finals of the 2019 FIA Certified Gran Turismo Championships in Monaco.

The Lambo V12 Vision GT might be only for those wanting to drive it virtually, but there's no doubt that the design of the car has been made in such a way that it can be at home on any track around the world. We say that because it's a single seater and yes there's a great view of what lies ahead on the track. The Lambo V12 Vision GT's has been designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile in Sant'Agata Bolognese and in its virtual form uses the powertrain from the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37.

The design builds on historic Lamborghini design DNA, the Lambo V12 Vision GT is focused on the single center line, the iconic silhouette of all Lamborghini models, it emphasises a single seater layout conceived for a racing game.

There's no dearth of aerodynamics when it comes to the Lambo V12 Vision GT and the overall design shows you how well it's capable of cutting through air. There's a large wing housing and significant Y-taillight dominates the rear. It's all designed with high performance surfaces, integrating design and aerodynamics. The main body is disconnected from the fenders, and the hexagon-inspired theme in the side windows is inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal from 1968. The Lambo V12 Vision GT uses the typical Lamborghini Y-signature for both front lights and rear lights.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. said, "Lamborghini is a very young brand, and this is why we are here today to present our newest virtual vision in the form of a real model, with a highly futuristic and cool design to be enjoyed by the young generation of racing game and super sports car enthusiasts."

The main driving controls are located within the futuristic steering wheel and all driver information is projected virtually in front of the driver, so all the information is at the driver's disposal.

