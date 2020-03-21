Lamborghini Records Best-Ever Annual Turnover in 2019, Driven By The Urus

2019 has been a rather progressive year for Automobili Lamborghini which has recorded its best ever results last year. The Italian super carmaker's turnover went up by 28 per cent at 1.81 billion Euro as compared to 1.42 billion Euro it recorded last year. In the same year, Lamborghinis sales soared up by a good 43 per cent at 8205 units against 5750 units sold a year ago. The sales were predominantly driven by the Urus SUV at 4962 units sold in 2019. In the same year, the company sold 1104 units of the Aventador V12 and 2139 units of the Huracan V10. America and Asia Pacific among others have been the major growth driver for the super carmaker.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini, said, "In Fiscal Year 2019 Lamborghini continued its sustained history of growth, setting new historic highs in all key business figures. While celebrating these figures we must underline the extraordinariness of the situation in which we find ourselves right now, from both a human and corporate perspective, due to the worldwide spread of Coronavirus. Our country is living through a situation that could never have been expected and on behalf of the company I would like to thank all the people, especially those in the services, medical and health sectors, institutions and the security forces that are contributing to manage this crisis in a remarkable way.

The Coronavirus pandemic has also taken a toll on the auto industry worldwide with several automakers halting their production. Italy has been one of the worst hit countries with over 5000 casualties, in fact, according to recent news reports the death rate claimed by Coronavirus in Italy has surpassed China.

