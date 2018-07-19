Lamborghini Reaches Production Milestone For The Aventador And Huracan

Seven years after its market introduction, the Lamborghini Aventador has achieved an important milestone in its history. The company rolled out the 8,000th unit of the Aventador off the Assembly line. With the chassis number 8,000, the car is an Aventador S Roadster in Grigio Telesto and will be delivered to a customer in Japan. Talking of milestones, well, the Huracan too has its share of one. Lamborghini rolled out the 11,000 units of the supercar off the assembly line in the Blue Nethuns colour with the chassis number 11,000. This car is headed for the Italian market.

The Huracan however, hasn't matched the sales numbers of its predecessor, the Gallardo, which has sold 14,022 units in its life span which ended in November 2013. The Gallardo has been one of the most successful models of the company and represented nearly half of the company's output.

On the other hand, the Aventador, which was the replacement of the Murcielago has managed to sell double in terms of numbers. The company ended the production of the Murcielago in 2010 and by that time it had sold 4099 units of the car.

At Lamborghini's Sant'Agata Bolognese plant, there are two separate production lines: one for the Huracan with 23 stations and one for the Aventador with 11 stations. While the Huracan line is more automated, the capacity stands at 8 cars a day which can be extended to 11 as per demand.

However, the plant capacity has significantly increased after the launch of the Urus SUV. The site has already been expanded from 80,000 to 160,000 Sq. mt., thus doubling the company's production capacity to 7,000 units a year.

Automobili Lamborghini's worldwide deliveries increased by 11 per cent to 2,327 cars in the first half of 2018. Global sales of the Huracan model line with coupé and Spyder as well as racecar versions, showed an increase from 1,400 to 1,604 units. Lamborghini delivered 673 units of the Aventador during the same period.

