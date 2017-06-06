Lamborghini Huracan Has Crossed The 8000 Production Milestone

The Lamborghini Huracan has unarguably become one of the most popular models to be produced by the Italian supercar maker. A worthy successor to the Lamborghini Gallardo, which is touted as the company's most successful model, the Huracan recently crossed the 8000 production milestone. In comparison, Lamborghini sold 14,022 units of the Gallardo in the ten years of the car's existence. The 8,000th Lamborghini Huracan model is a Grigio Lynx grey Huracan Spyder, which will go to a customer in the United Kingdom.

Lamborghini Huracan 3.49 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)

It has just been about three years since the Lamborghini Huracan was introduced in the market. In this short period of time, the company has already sold more than half of what the car's predecessor - the Gallardo did. This alone indicates that the Huracan is on the right track to become the most successful Lamborghini car to be built by the company.

Lamborghini Huracan Rear-Wheel-Drive

Customers of the Lamborghini Huracan also have a wide verity of models to choose from. In addition to opting for a coupe or spyder body type, you also have to choice of going for an all-wheel-drive (LP 610-4) or a rear-wheel-drive (LP 580-2) model. In additions to that, the company has recently launched the Lamborghini Huracan Performante a.k.a. LP 640-4 as well, which is a high-performance version of the LP 610-4. Lamborghini is currently working on the Huracan Performante Spyder as well.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

As for powertrain options, all the Lamborghini Huracans comes with only one engine - a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 motor that has been differently tuned for each of the aforementioned models. In the Huracan LP 610-4, the V10 makes 602 bhp, on the LP 580-2 the engine makes 572 bhp and on the flagship Huracan Performante the same engine churns out 631 bhp. A 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission comes as standard on all three variants, of course, tuned uniquely for each of them.