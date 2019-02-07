Lamborghini Huracan Evo: Top 5 Features

The 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Evo today officially went on sale in India. Priced at ₹ 3.73 crore (ex-showroom, India), the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo is more stylish, more powerful, and more aerodynamic than the regular Huracan, while taking inspiration from the Huracan Performante. India is the first market to get the Huracan Evo after its official unveiling in Bahrain, Middle East. Compared to the regular Huracan, the Evo has a lot more to offer, in fact, the company claims that the car comes with technologies that amplify driving pleasure, and here are the top 5 key features that help do it.

Here Are The Top 5 Features Of The Lamborghini Huracan Evo:

Aerodynamic Design

The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes with a bunch of design upgrades that make the car a lot more aerodynamic than the standard Huracan. Updates include a new front bumper that adds a low, assertive stance to the car while the larger air intakes and the front splitter with integrated wing add to its aerodynamic efficiency. In addition to that car also comes with updated rear intakes, while the rear section comes with a new bumper as well housing two large exhaust ports for the new sports exhaust system. The Huracan Evo also comes with an updates spoiler, new diffuser, and bumper lip that further aid in improving the downforce drag.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo comes with a bunch of design upgrades that make the car a lot more aerodynamic

More Powerful V10

Like the regular Huracan, the Evo too comes with a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine, however, here the motor is tuned to churn out a maximum output of 630 bhp at 8,000 rpm, which is 28 bhp more than the regular Huracan. The peak torque output, on the other hand, is 600 Nm at 6,500 rpm, which is 40 Nm more than the standard model. The Huracan Evo can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and from 0-200 kmph in 9.0 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 325 kmph.

Lambirghini Huracan Evo gets a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that makes 630 bhp

Improved Driving Dynamics

The new Huracan Evo is the first Lamborghini that comes with predictive logic on vehicle dynamics control. The car is equipped with fully-integrated Lamborghini vehicle dynamics control system - Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) - a Central Processing Unit that controls every aspect of the car's dynamic behaviour, fully integrating all of the car's dynamic systems and set-up to anticipate the next move and needs of the driver, interpreting this into perfect driving dynamics. This is further enhanced by an improved all-wheel-drive system and all-wheel steering that aid in better responsiveness, agility and easiness to drive.

New Infotainment System

Lamborghini has also equipped the Huracan Evo with a new 8.4-inch HMI capacitive touchscreen display for the infotainment system, which is located in the centre console just above the start button. The system comes with multi-finger gesture control and offers access to car functions including seats, climate and the status of the LDVI system in real-time. The system also features Apple CarPlay with smartphone integration.

The Lambirghini Huracan Evo comes with updated interior and a new 8-inch infotainment system

Updated Cabin And Interior

The cabin of the new Lamborghini Huracan comes with new interior in Alcantara and leather mix, with Arancio Dryope details matching the body tone. Lamborghini has made use of several lightweight materials such as Carbon Forged Composites and Lamborghini's patented Carbon Skin is available as an option. The Evo's cabin also comes with a new customizable ambient lighting system.

