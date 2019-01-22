New Cars and Bikes in India

Lamborghini Huracan Evo To Be Launched On February 7

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo has been given reasonable styling and power upgrades in a bid to make it even more agile and mature on the tarmac.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo gets a revised front and rear end to better its aerodynamics.

Highlights

  • The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is the facelifted avatar of the Huracan.
  • Its design has been revised for better aerodynamics.
  • The same 5.8-litre, V10 motor is now tuned to churn out 28 bhp more.

Lamborghini Ihas been on a role in India right from the launch of its first ever SUV- the Urus and it looks like it has again pulled up its socks entering into 2019. Starting the year with the launch of the even more manic version of the Aventador- the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the Italian carmaker is geared up to launch the Huracan Evo in India on February 7, 2019. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is the facelifted avatar of the standard sports car and has refreshed styling, more power and better aerodynamics.

Lamborghini Huracan

3.49 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Lamborghini Huracan

7mcqhp6 At the rear, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo gets a wider diffuser and sharper ducktail spoiler.

On the outside, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo gets new bumpers, a bigger rear diffuser which sports two exhaust pipes and a sharper ducktail spoiler in a bid to improve the downforce drag. The cabin of the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo looks largely the same save for a larger 8.4-inch touchscreen unit which is equipped with Apple CarPlay and has more internal storage.

b8u380tThe cockpit of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo largely remains the same save for the larger 8.4-inch touchscreen unit.

Powering the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo is the same 5.2-litre, V10 motor which now churns out 28 bhp more at a staggering 631 bhp and a heavy peak torque of 600 Nm. This engine propels the Huracan Evo to triple-digit speeds in just 2.9 second and the 0-200 kmph come in just 9.0 seconds. The Lamborghini Huracan Evo can take a top-speed of 323.5 kmph. Moreover, the underpinnings of the new Huracan Evo have also been upgraded and in addition, it has a new chassis control system which the bull calls Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI). What it does is that it controls the dynamics of the car with the inputs it gets from the sensors sensing the tarmac ahead and assessing the behavior of the driver. 

To further accentuate the drivability it's been fitted with magnetorheological dampers for better leveling according to road conditions and lateral movements. In turn, Lamborghini has also worked on the torque-vectoring system in a bid to maintain the cornering stability even better by sending just the right power to the opposite wheels while cornering which is further complemented an improved steering system.
Though the Lamborghini Huracan  Evo will be in its own niche and will have a reserved set of buyers, it will sure be fun to see and hear this on the road and specially if the owners choose to make it to the track days at the Buddha International Circuit and other car events.


