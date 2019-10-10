The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder today officially went on sale in India, priced at ₹ 4.1 crore (ex-showroom, India). Launched at the inauguration of Lamborghini's newest showroom in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the new drop-top Huracan Evo Spyder has reached India within just 8 months from the launch of the coupe version of the supercar. While visually, the car remains identical to the Huracan Evo Coupe, the soft-top convertible version comes with an electro-hydraulic roof-folding mechanism that can lower the soft-top in 17 seconds at speeds of up to 50 kmph.

Compared to the regular coupe version, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is 120 kg heavier, and a major chunk of that additional weight is courtesy of the roof mechanism. However, the addition doesn't make it any less capable. The Huracan Evo Spyder goes from 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds, that is just 0.2 seconds slower than the coupe version, and 0-200 kmph is achieved in 9.3 seconds, which is just 0.3 seconds slower than the regular Huracan Evo. However, the top speed is the same 325 kmph.

Powering the new Huracan Evo Sypder is the same 5.2-litre V10 motor that powers the coupe version. In fact, the engine is tuned to churn out the same 631 bhp at 8,000 rpm and develop the same peak torque of 600 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed Lamborghini Doppia Frizione (LDF) dual-clutch transmission and comes with an all-wheel-drive system.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is largely identical to the coupe version of the car in terms of design and styling, of course, with the exception of the folding roof offered with the former. Among other small cosmetic changes, the Huracan Evo Spyder gets body-coloured bumpers instead of all-black ones, and blacked-out A-pillars. At the rear, this too comes with the new ducktail spoiler balanckt downforce and drag on the two-door, while the underbody has been revised to make it more slippery and aerodynamic friendly. The car also comes with a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, shod in Pirelli P Zero tyres - wider 305/30 section tyres at the back and a pair of 245/30 section rubber.

Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder comes with a familiar cabin design featuring an 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system that offers controls for a bunch of in-car function like climate control, cell-phone connectivity and much more. The system also gets Apple CarPlay along with voice command system and a dual-camera telemetry system with a high-capacity hard disk as part of the features package. As for the upholstery, Lamborghini offers three options - leather, Alcantara, and Carbon Skin, an innovative carbon fibre material exclusively available with Lamborghini.

For superior driving dynamics, the Lamborghini Huracan Eco Spyder also gets a steering system which engages the four wheels through the Lamborghini Dynamic Steering (LDS) and the Lamborghini All-wheel Steering (LAWS) systems, aided by the constant distribution of the torque between the two axles (AWD) and the torque vectoring system. All of this is supervised by the Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics (LDVI) system.

