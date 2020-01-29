It was in January the Lamborghini first revealed the Huracan Evo RWD and now, just under a month, the company has launched the car in India. The Lamborghini Huracan evo is priced at ₹ 3.22 crore (ex-showroom India). This is the third iteration of the Huracan Evo to come to India and the interest in the brand has been growing ever since the company launched the Urus SUV in the country. The company has already launched the Huracan evo and the Huracan Evo spyder in the country and the RWD version now joins the ranks. The Huracan Evo RWD makes less power than the AWD version with the 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 belting out 594 bhp, about 29 horses less than the standard Huracan Evo. However, what it promises is a lot of sideways action.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD gets subtle visual changes including a new front splitter and fins, and a new rear diffuser

The 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is the no-frills edition of the two-door coupe. The car misses out on the front axle, the rear steering and gets a power cut. However, there are some additions which make the driving experience more seamless and exhilarating. This includes the new P-TCS or Performance Traction Control System that is unique to the 2020 Huracan Evo RWD and lets you slide and skate during acceleration, according to the manufacturer. Lamborghini also says that P-TCS never cuts torque abruptly. Instead, it will feed extra torque before the car gets into a slide and then will back off more gently, in the Sport mode. The system will also allow the car to exit corners more quickly in the Corsa mode, lending more control to the driver.

Compared to the older Huracan LP580-2, the new Huracan Evo RWD gets about 30 per cent oversteer, as per Lamborghini's proprietary fun calculator. The car weighs 1389 kg, which is lighter than the AWD version and has a top speed of 3.3 seconds. Visually, the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD is difficult to distinguish from the standard versions but take a hard look and you'll find a new front splitter and fins in the front intakes while a new diffuser is visible at the rear.

