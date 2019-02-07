Lamborghini Huracan Evo India Launch Live Updates: Images, Specifications, Features, Price

Lamborghini India is all set to launch the new Huracan Evo later today. The new Lamborghini Huracan Evo is a facelift to the supercar and now comes with more power, refreshed styling and aerodynamic upgrades. The Huracan Evo comes to India less than a month after the Aventador SVJ made its way to the country at a home in Bengaluru. The arrival of the Huracan Evo only showcases the strong demand for such performance cars in India.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo Revealed; Gets More Power

With respect to changes, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo gets a new front and rear bumper, new diffuser and twin exhaust pipes that are now place higher than the ones on the current model. The razor sharp styling that we love on the Huracan has been retained and the coupe looks distinctive and fresh from all angles. Upgrades also include a new ducktail spoiler balanckt downforce and drag on the two-door, while the underbody has been revised to make it more slippery and aerodynamic friendly. Inside, the Lamborghini Huracan Evo retains the familiar design but is now shod with an 8.4-inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system that can controls everything from Apple CarPlay to climate control. It also comes with voice command system and a dual-camera telemetry system with a high-capacity hard disk.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo that uses the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 motor but is now tuned to produce 631 bhp and a peak torque of 600 Nm. That's 28 bhp more than the predecessor. All of that power helps propel the Huracan from 0-100 kmph in mere 2.9 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than the older model. The top speed remains unchanged at 323.5 kmph. Tech upgrades on the Lamborghini Huracan Evo include the new Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) chassis control system, which will control every aspect of the car's dynamics while there's a new generation of magnetorheological damping. The All-Wheel Drive system gets enhanced torque vectoring and Feb dynamic steering system has been upgraded as well for more response around the corners.

Also Read: Lamborghini Huracan Evo To Be Launched On February 7

The Lamborghini Huracan first arrived in India in 2014 soon after its global launch and the facelifted comes five years later as the model reaches its midlife cycle. Prices for the Huracan Evo will be revealed later today and are expected in the vicinity of Rs. 3.5 crore (ex-showroom). Catch all the Live Updates from the Lamborghini Huracan Evo launch here: