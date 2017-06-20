Lamborghini Centenario Shines At Transformers: The Last Knight London Premiere

The latest installment of the Transformers franchise - Transformers: The Last Knight is all set for a global release. Starring actors Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins and Josh Duhamel as the human stars, the London premiere of the movie had its star cars joining the celebrities on the red carpet with the Lamborghini Centenario leading the way. With only 20 of these cars ever produced, the Centenerio was the popular partner for the actors to strike the right pose.

To fans of the Hasbro action figures which were developed in the action packed movies, the Transformers series is as much about the cars as Autobots or Decepticons to side with. In the fifth edition of the Michael Bay directorial, the Centenario Coupe stars as 'Hot Rod'.

The Transformers series is as much about cars as Autobots or Decepticons

The Lamborghini Centenario was developed by the automaker as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the birth of Ferruccio Lamborghini, the founder of the company. The coupe is powered by a 6.5-litre V12 engine that makes bhp of power and 690 Nm of torque. It can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.8 seconds with top speeds touching 350 kmph. For a whopping price tag of $2.5 million, the Centenario is as exclusive as it gets.

The beloved autobot Bumblebee will also star in the latest movie with a custom built 2016 Chevrolet Camaro

In addition to the Lamborghini Centenario, Transformers: The Last Knight will also star the 2016 Ford Mustang pursuit vehicle as the Decepticon 'Barricade', making a comeback to the series. The custom Mustang looks deceptive packing an aggressive stance with the bullbars, massive bonnet scoops and a large spoiler. Much like the previous editions, the Mustang will also carry Barricade's 'to punish and enslave' promise.

Finally, the beloved autobot Bumblebee will also star in the latest movie with a custom built 2016 Chevrolet Camaro. The friendly autobot looks sharp as ever and is a modern leap over the 1967 Chevrolet Camaro SS that featured in the fourth installment Transformers: Age of Extinction. The new Transformers will hit the theatres in India on 23rd June 2017.