Lamborghini Aventador SVJ To Be Unveiled At 2018 Monterey Car Week

Its official, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and Aventador Roadster SVJ will be officially unveiled at the 2018 Monterey Car Week, which will kick off on August 18. The Monterey Car Week comes to an end on August 26 with the prestigious Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance Vintage and Classic Car Show. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be the final series of the supercar before the replacement is announced sometime in 2019 or 2020. The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be the most track focused V12 powered Lambo ever with active aerodynamics in the from of the ALA or Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva and more power from the V12 naturally aspirated engine. Expect the power output from the engine to be between the 770 and 800 bhp mark.

(Lamborghini Aventador SVJ)

While usually, going by past models, Lamborghini ends its model life cycles - for the V12 supercars - by launching the SV model, the Aventador SV was followed by the Aventador S defying standard convention. The Aventador S drastically improved the way the car drove by adding rear wheel steering and some aerodynamic upgrades. The Aventador was still as brutal as ever, especially in Corsa model but now, with the updates to the engine, gearbox and the rear-wheel-steering, it was also a lot more usable. The Aventador S will be followed by this new SVJ, where the J stands for Jota. In the past, the term Jota (pronounced Yota) has been traditionally used for the most hardcore and driver focused versions of Lambos and is a hark back to the original and rare Miura Jota of the 60s and the Diablo S30 Jota of the 90s.

(Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Spotted Testing At Nurburgring)

The Aventador SVJ will also feature a ton of forged carbon fibre just as on the Lamborghini Huracan Performante. The carbon will be used on the new front bumper and large splitter that will drastically improve cooling along with a huge rear splitter and an equally large adjustable carbonfibre rear wing. Expect it to make it to India soon after its global debut judging by Lamborghini's recent aggressive strategy for the country. Expect prices to be around the Rs 6 Crore range (ex-showroom).

