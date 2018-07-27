Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Breaks Nurburgring Lap Record At 6:44.97

Its Official! The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is now the new lap record holder at the legendary Nurburgring race-track in Germany. The latest iteration of the Aventador (and most likely the final version) has set a lap time of 6:44.97, which is over two seconds faster than the previous record holder, the Porsche GT2 RS, which had set a time of 6:77.3 and even the all-electric Nio EP9 supercar that has set a record of 6:45.9. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be officially unveiled to the public at the upcoming 2018 Monterrey Car Week and will be available in limited units in both coupe and cabriolet form.

(Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has broken the Nurburgring Lap Record)

The big upgrade to the Aventador SVJ as compared to all other Aventadors in the past is of course the ALA or Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva or active aerodynamics in lay man's terms. The new car gets a whole different front end with active vents and ducts, a huge carbon diffuser at the rear with more active aero and a massive rear wing with some more active aero added in! The ALA system is also found on the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which has also held the Nurburgring lap record in the past.

(Lamborghini Aventador SVJ gets 670 bhp)

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ makes 670 bhp of peak power, 20 more than the Aventador SV but gets 30 Nm more torque than before. Although mechanically, the changes aren't major and the single clutch gearbox still stays the same as the Aventador S, the car gets an all-new titanium exhaust and some upgrades to the injection side of things too. The supercar also gets rear wheel steering, which of course helps both on a race track and while driving at slower speeds on the road too.

