Lalhruaizela Bags Ticket To Spain In Red Bull Road To Rookie Cup Final

All set to make India proud at the Road to MotoGP series in Spain, North Eastern boy Lalhruaizela has bagged the ticket in the second edition of the Red Bull Road to Rookie cup. The Mizoram boy led the points table, having consistently finished second in almost every race of the championship. The final round (Round 3) of the series was held at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore this weekend and Lalhruaizela managed to bag a podium finish in both races of the weekend. The Red Bull Road to Rookie cup was held alongside the Suzuki Gixxer Cup this year, as part of the 2017 JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Speaking on his victory, Lalhruaizela said, "It is an honour to represent my country at Red Bull MotoGP Qualifiers in Spain. Would like to thank Red Bull for such a great platform for me and many riders, who want to eventually make it to MotoGP, providing a chance to showcase our talent. I need to focus further on my fitness to be ready for the Red Bull MotoGP Qualifiers in Spain."

Lalhruaizela finished second in Race 1 on Saturday, and collected the maximum possible 10 points on Day 1 of the weekend to take his tally to 48 points, a full 12 points more than his stalemate Lalnunsanga. However, Day 2 had Lalhruaizela, Lalnunsanga and Jaden Gunawardena fighting for first position all throughout with Jaden clinching the win. At the end of Race 2, Lalnunsanga got the better of Lalhruaizela with the latter finishing third. Sri Lanka's Jaden Gunawardena is not eligible for points in the championship.

The Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup is in collaboration with Suzuki India and a platform for budding racers between the age of 12 and 16 years to showcase and hone their talents. The winner from India and similar other countries get a chance to participate in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, giving a chance to fulfill their MotoGP dream.

With a 14 points lead and a total of 58 Championship points after 3 rounds of Red Bull Road to Rookies Cup, Lalhruaizela has been selected to travel to Spain in October for the qualifiers of Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. The young racer from Mizoram started competitive racing in 2016 and competed against a total of 13 young racers in the series.

Meanwhile, Round 3 of the 2017 Suzuki Gixxer Cup continues to be dominated by Joseph Mathew. The Chennai-based racer has won every since race since the start of the season and continued his winning streak on Day 1 of Round 3 as well.



However, Mathew suffered his first defeat of the season on Day 2 and was upstaged by Aizawl's Malsawmdawngliana and Ahmedabad's Sachin Chaudhary to take third place. Nevertheless, he still leads with a comfort of 17 points ahead of the rivals, amassing a total of 56 points.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.