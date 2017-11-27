LA Auto Show 2017: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz CLS Teased In New Video

Mercedes-Benz has released a new teaser video for the 2018 CLS four-door coupe, which is set to make its global debut later this week LA Auto Show. The car will be officially unveiled on November 29 and is set to come with some major cosmetic and mechanical updates. It was just last week that the carmaker released the first teaser image of the car, which was essentially just silhouette if the front end. The new video on the other goes a bit in detail and gives us a closer look at the car's exterior features along with the car's redesigned curves and swooping lines.

Based on the new teaser video, we can tell that the 2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS comes with a new diamond grille with a fat silver slat at the centre and larger three-pointed star logo. On either side the car comes with a stylish set of LED headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRL). The video also reveals the new ORVM with integrated turn signal lights, a blackened B-pillar, chrome door handles, stylish twin five-spoke alloy wheels and LED taillamps. The car also gets larger front and rear overhangs.

The video also gives us a glimpse of the cabin which is seen in light beige interior and the rear seat come with three headrests. Also based on one of the old teasers, the new Mercedes-Benz CLS will also get a new all-digital dashboard, inspired by the new E-Class sedan, with a larger display at the centre, a digital instrument cluster and an intuitive centre console.

Powering the new Mercedes-Benz CLS will be new inline-six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, along with a four-cylinder turbocharged engine for entry-level models. The flagship CLS 63 AMG is likely to be replaced by the all-new four-door AMG GT - but rumour has it that a performance version of the CLS could join the line-up, and will be dubbed the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53.

