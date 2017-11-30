LA Auto Show 2017: Lexus RX 350L And RX 450hL Crossover Unveiled

The new Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL will be available in the US by the end of 2017

Lexus, the Toyota-owned luxury carmaker has finally unveiled the new RX L seven-seater crossover models at the ongoing Los Angeles Auto Show 2017. As already announced, Lexus has unveiled two cars a standard petrol version and a hybrid version of the car christened - Lexus RX 350L and the RX 450hL, both of which will come with a three-row set-up. Lexus says that the with the new RX L range, families will now be able to enjoy more space with their 'luxury utility vehicle'. The new Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL will be available in the US market by the end of 2017. India however, will have to wait possibly until next year, when we expect the car to be launched in India. Currently, we only have the RX 450h in India from the RX range.

Lexus RX 1.25 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL's styling remains largely the same

Visually, the RX L is largely identical to the 5-seater version of the car in terms of styling and design, but a bit longer. Lexus has extended the body length of the RX L models by 110 mm at the rear and used a steeper tailgate window angle than on the two-row models - ensuring good headroom for third-row passengers.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL is longer by 110 mm

The car is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater option and while the former get captain seats for the second row, the 7-seater version gets a 40/20/40 split bench-type second-row seat. Access to the third row is made easy with the touch of a lever that slides and folds the second seat forward. Lexus says that the third row of the RX L models to offer the same comfort and luxury as in the middle row. The interior comes in different luxury packages with richly finished wood and leather trim to choose from.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL's rear ends gets a new tailgate and new LED taillamps

On the features front, the exterior of the cars come with Lexus signature spindle grille, Bi-LED headlights or optional three-pot all-LED headlamps, 20-inch wheel alloy wheels, LED taillamps among others.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL both get the option of a 6-seater or 7-seater cabin

The cabin, on the other hand, gets leather upholstery as standard, in the choice of Black, Stratus Gray, Parchment or Noble Brown, tri-zone climate control with separate heating and air conditioning vents for third-row passengers, and a power-folding third-row seat and power tailgate are both standard offering on the RX L models. The car also comes with 12.3-inch high-resolution split-screen multimedia display offers a full-screen navigation map or can provide simultaneous access to audio or climate controls and various systems. There is also a Heads-Up Display (HUD) incorporated into the design of the instrument panel that can project key information on the windshield.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL cabin gets tri-zone climate control

Also Read: Lexus Studying Possibility To Set Up Assembly Units In India

On the safety front, the 2018 Lexus RX L models come with full-length side curtain airbags that cover all three rows. The standard Lexus Safety System+ includes Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent High Beams and All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Blind Spot Monitor with Intuitive Parking Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking are also available. Panoramic View Monitor is an optional feature. The cars also get three different driving modes - Normal, Sports and Eco and on the RX 450hL, the Drive Mode Select system adds a fourth mode, EV, which enables the vehicle to drive under electric power at lower speeds for short distances.

Lexus RX 350L and RX 450hL gets a host of advanced safety features

Under the hood, the Lexus RX 350L is powered by a 3.5-litre V6 employs the advanced D-4S fuel injection system with Variable Valve Timing - Intelligent Wide (VVT-iS) system that offers about 286 bhp and develops up to 357 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and like the two-row RX 350, the RX 350L is available with front-wheel drive or available Dynamic Torque Control All Wheel Drive. The hybrid version of the car, the RX 450hL, on the other hand, will come with the company's Lexus Hybrid Drive system paired with the 3.5-litre engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators that produce a combined power output of 304 bhp.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.