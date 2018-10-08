New Cars and Bikes in India

Kymco Launches Ionex Commercial Turnkey Solutions For E-Mobility

Kymco offers tailor-made ready-to-implement packages for e-mobility solutions for a variety of business sectors such as petroleum companies, logistics & retail and city governments as well.

Kymco has plans of coming to India in the next couple of years

Kymco, a Taiwan-based two-wheeler manufacturer rolled out its new commercial e-mobility solutions on the side-lines of Paris Motor Show, called Ionex Commercial. Earlier in 2018, Kymco had launched the Ionex scooter globally and it will be a cornerstone of the company's Ionex Commercial plans as well. Ionex Commercial is basically, a tailor-made EV turnkey solution which comprises of a complete arrangement of electric vehicles, charging facilities, removable batteries and advanced IT systems. Ionex Commercial will offer a number of e-mobility solution which will be ready to implement for organisations as well and governments of countries interested in transforming their fleet services as well. Some of the packages include charging infrastructure solutions, fleet operation solutions, public transit solutions and battery solution as well.

Also Read: Kymco Unveils New Battery Technology Along With Kymco Ionex

4gpvdajs(Allen Ko, Chairman, Kymco Global, announcing the launch of Kymco Ionex Commercial)

"This is an inflection point for businesses and governments to make a big impact in modern transportation. Today 150 million scooters are estimated to be roaming the streets worldwide, and 5 million of them are used for commercial purposes. Every day they travel on average 7 times the distance of their consumer counterparts. They are replaced 2 times more frequently than consumer vehicles. They represent 20 percent of total energy consumption. Furthermore, unlike consumer vehicles, oftentimes the procurement of entire fleets of commercial vehicles is managed by just a few business decision makers. Hence, a conversion of even a small number of businesses to go electric has the potential to make a big impact on the environment, said Allen Ko, chairman, Kymco Global.

8ttejov8(Kymco will offer turnkey e-mobility solutions for petroleum companies, logsitcs & retail and city governments as well)
Kymco says that there are four key parts which play an important role in developing electric mobility. These are petroleum companies, ride-sharing companies, city governments and companies which dabble in logistics and retail. The company aims to target companies operating in these sectors and help organisations and city governments in transitioning from conventional engines to electric motors.

