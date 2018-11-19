New Cars and Bikes in India

Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates

The Kundli Manesar Palwal or the KMP Expressway will be inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here is a quick lowdown on the new expressway which will also act as a ring road around Delhi.

View Photos
The KMP Expressway will aim to reduce heavy vehicle traffic in Delhi along with pollution

Highlights

  • The KMP Expressway is 135.6 kilometres long
  • It is also called the Western Peripheral Expressway
  • KMP Expressway will help decongest traffic and reduce pollution in Delhi

The people of Delhi could soon look at possible reduction in traffic as pollution as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway or the KMP Expressway. The Kundli Manesar expressway will act as a ring road around Delhi and also could reduce heavy vehicle traffic by diverting up to 50,000 commercial vehicles away from Delhi. The Kundli Manesar Expressway was scheduled to be completed in 2009 but missed multiple deadlines due to problems in land acquisition. As KMP Expressway goes fully operational, all vehicles which are going southwards and westwards will be able to do so without entering Delhi, thereby easing the traffic situation in the city itself. The basic idea is to connect Northern Haryana with neighbouring states via a high-speed road, especially for heavy commercial vehicles. On the sidelines of the inauguration of the KMP Expressway or the Western Peripheral Expressway, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Ballabhgarh Metro station in Sultanpur District.

KMP Expressway Development

The entire Kundli Manesar Palway Expressway project has been developed over 2,846 acres of land. The total cost of acquiring the land was ₹ 2,788 crore. The Expressway will connect NH-1 which goes towards Panipat, at Kundi, with NH-10 near Bahadurgarh. Other connections will be made at NH-8 at Manesar and at NH-2 on the Delhi-Agra highway near Palwal. In total, the Expressway will cover five districts which are Sonipat, Gurugram, Palwal, Mewat and Jhajjar, all in Haryana. The total KMP Expressway length is 135.6 kilometres and it is a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) project. Taking the eastern peripheral expressway and the western peripheral expressway into account, the total route is about 270 kilometres long. In a bid to offer safety for commuters, a chain-link fence has been installed along the entire length of the expressway in addition to three metres wide metal beam barriers.

KMP Expressway Features

The KMP Expressway has eight small bridges, six large bridges along with 34 underpasses and 64 pedestrian crossings. Also, the six-lane expressway will have numerous refreshment centres, parking lots, police stations, petrol pumps dotted along.

KMP Expressway Speed Limit

0 Comments

The KMP Expressway speed limit is 120 kmph for light vehicles and 100 kmph for heavy and commercial vehicles. The exact toll rates for various vehicles are yet to be revealed but it will be about 1.25 times more expensive than regular national highways.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway Inauguration Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway KMP Expressway KMP KMP Route Map KMP Toll Rates KMP Speed Limit KMP Distance PM Modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi Western Peripheral Expressway

Latest News

Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Kundli Manesar Palwal Expressway (KMP): Speed Limit, Distance, Route Map & Toll Rates
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
MotoGP: Dovizioso Wins Crash Ridden Valencia GP; KTM Scores First-Ever Podium
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
Continental And EasyMile Inaugurate New Autonomous Driving R&D Team In Singapore
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
India's First Vintage And Classic Car Auction To Be Held Soon
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ducati Panigale V4 R Bookings Open In India
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
Ford Organises Engagement Zones At Dealerships To Educate Children On Road Safety
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 Bookings Begin; To Be Locally Assembled
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Hamilton Clarifies Statement About India After Backlash
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Ineos To Finalize Factory Location To Set-Up New Off-Road Vehicles Manufacturing Plant By Year-End
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
Diesel Driving Bans 'Self-Destructive': German Transit Minister
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
This Is Possibly The Quickest BMW But It Does Not Have An Engine
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
Exclusive: Volkswagen Responds To Green Court Ruling, Says Compliant With Indian Emissions Standard
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars
VW Says Could Build Up To 15 Million Electric Cars

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.13 - 12.51 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Lamborghini Unveils First Ever One-Off Supercar 'SC18 Alston'
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Forty Two: 5 Key Features You Need To Know
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Jawa Motorcycles Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.55 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities