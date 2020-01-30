KTM's entire range of motorcycles in India is now BS6 compliant. Starting right from the KTM Duke and RC 125 going all the way up to the KTM Duke and RC 390 motorcycles, every motorcycle has been upgraded to meet the upcoming emission standards with a price hike ranging between ₹ 3328 and ₹ 10,496 (ex-showroom, Delhi). In fact, the 2020 KTM Duke 200 is an all-new motorcycle featuring an all-new lightweight split trellis frame, a reworked tank and new headlamp that altogether give it a more sporty stance. It is powered by by a 199.5 cc, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC engine that belts out 24 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8000 rpm. It now tips the scale at 150.3 kg and is equipped with a wet multi-disc clutch for precise shifts, dual channel ABS and gets two new colour options. The new KTM 200 Duke has now been priced at ₹ 1.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The KTM 200 Duke gets a host of mechanical upgrades along with a new BS6 engine.

The KTM 390 range (Duke and RC) uses a 373.3 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid cooled FI BS6 engine that belts out 43 bhp at 9000 rpm and 36 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. The 390 range is also equipped with technologies like ride-by-wire, slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS with Supermoto, TFT display and LED headlamps. The 2020 KTM 390 will also get a quickshifter+ as standard which enables the rider to upshift or downshift without using the clutch, ensuring minimal power loss.

Model Ex-Showroom (Delhi) BS4 BS6 Change 200 DUKE ₹ 1,62,253 ₹ 1,72,749 ₹ 10,496 RC 200 ₹ 1,90,630 ₹ 1,96,768 ₹ 6,138 250 DUKE ₹ 1,97,248 ₹ 2,00,576 ₹ 3,328 390 DUKE ₹ 2,48,212 ₹ 2,52,928 ₹ 4,716 RC 390 ₹ 2,44,014 ₹ 2,48,075 ₹ 4,061 125 DUKE ₹ 1,32,500 ₹ 1,38,041 ₹ 5,541 RC 125 ₹ 1,48,750 ₹ 1,55,277 ₹ 6,527

Speaking on the occasion Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) at Bajaj Auto said "KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lac biking enthusiasts in the last 7 years through its Duke and RC range, offering them technology and performance they had never seen before. The 2020 KTM range brings in a lot of excitement with refreshed looks across every model. We have lifted the bar by adding features like a bi-directional Quickshifter in the Duke390 which have been restricted only in the liter class motorcycles till date. The upgrade on KTM 200 Duke is a huge milestone, and we believe it places this key model at an inflection point which will help us not only gain volumes and share but also expand the premium motorcycle segment in the country, giving the aspirants of sports motorcycles a perfect upgrade. The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sport motorcycle segment."

The RC range gets new colour options.

Moreover, The KTM RC range will also get new colour and graphic options along with BS6 engine. The RC 200 has been upgraded with dual-channel ABS.

